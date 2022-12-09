The Colony Chamber of Commerce had a successful first year for their 2022 Grand Duck Derby, with successes outlined during The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Jennifer Ondreyka, Executive Director for The Colony Chamber of Commerce, outlined three items that helped make the event a success this year: marketing and social media, community engagement, and strengthened partnerships with city departments, Grandscape, and community organizations.
When it came to marketing and social media, the Grand Duck Derby was able to be a success because of the vibrant social media reach across North Texas, which showcased The Colony, the Chamber of Commerce, and Grandscape. The event was able to engage with over a million views across Facebook and Instagram.
Community engagement was also a big part of the event.
“We supported 17 nonprofits within our community and nine LISD school campuses and we gave back just shy of $10,000 to each of these organizations,” Ondreyka said. “So that was a big win for us to give back to our community through their support.”
Nearly 5,000 people were in attendance from across North Texas, which helped the chamber to create valuable partnerships with community service organizations who served over 3,600 hours for these events.
“Definitely a great partnership,” The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said. “We appreciate the efforts. Thank you all for what you did and we look forward to being bigger and better next year. You don’t want to keep all those ducks for nothing, you have to do it again.”
In other business during the council meeting, a resolution was approved which would provide interior renovations at the new city hall building located at 6053 Main Street. The resolution is a Professional Services Contract in the amount of $1,222,000 with Huitt-Zollars, Inc. to provide architectural and civil engineering services for the new city hall building.
The process would take about six months for redesign and another six months for construction itself.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.