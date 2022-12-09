The Colony Chamber of Commerce had a successful first year for their 2022 Grand Duck Derby, with successes outlined during The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Jennifer Ondreyka, Executive Director for The Colony Chamber of Commerce, outlined three items that helped make the event a success this year: marketing and social media, community engagement, and strengthened partnerships with city departments, Grandscape, and community organizations.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

