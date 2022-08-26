Grandscape in The Colony is the place to be this upcoming Labor Day weekend for North Texans, as the city is holding its inaugural event of the Grand Duck Derby and Taste of The Colony.
Supporting nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and the community as a whole, the Grand Duck Derby and Taste of The Colony go hand-in-hand with one another. The Colony Chamber of Commerce is holding its “Grand Event,” which is a collaborative event aimed to be accessible to the community.
“‘20 and ‘21 was a rough time for everyone and we really wanted to engage our community and just have an accessible event that surrounded fun times and the opportunity for everyone to have a good time and be connected,” Jennifer Ondreyka, the executive director of The Colony Chamber of Commerce said.
To kick off the event, the Grand Duck Derby starts the day off at 9:30 a.m. Individuals can buy ducks online until Sept. 3, but attendees have until 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 4 to purchase their duck and choose the nonprofit organization of their choice to support. At 11 a.m., the ducks, labeled with numbers assigned to each purchaser, will be dropped from a net into the Grandscape lagoon and will travel down the lagoon in a channel the city created and will eventually reach a finish line.
Once the ducks cross the finish line, the Chief of Police David Coulon and Fire Chief Scott Thompson will verify the winners with cash prizes being awarded to the winners. Purchasers do not have to be present to win.
Once the duck race is complete, attendees can make their way to Taste of The Colony if they have tickets. Festivities for The Colony’s newest culinary excursion begins at 1 p.m., shortly after the winners of the Grand Duck Derby are announced. In addition to the opportunity to taste a variety of food from restaurants in The City by the Lake, there will be live music.
“Along with the Taste of The Colony, there are five hours of free concerts happening,” Ondreyka said. “So, you can come to the Taste of The Colony, you buy a ticket, you get all these wonderful tastes from all these different restaurants, but along with that you also have five hours of concerts.”
The live music will not be limited to individuals with Taste of The Colony tickets, as it can be heard throughout the Grandscape venue, Ondreyka said.
The city is anticipating this to be the biggest event that Grandscape has ever hosted and they are planning to incorporate this into an annual event, she said.
For those interested in attending Taste of The Colony, general admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets are $60.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.