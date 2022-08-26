AdobeStock_227833144_Preview.jpeg
PVILLAMAR - stock.adobe.com

Grandscape in The Colony is the place to be this upcoming Labor Day weekend for North Texans, as the city is holding its inaugural event of the Grand Duck Derby and Taste of The Colony.

Supporting nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and the community as a whole, the Grand Duck Derby and Taste of The Colony go hand-in-hand with one another. The Colony Chamber of Commerce is holding its “Grand Event,” which is a collaborative event aimed to be accessible to the community.

