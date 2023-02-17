The filing period for the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees has come to a close. Here’s who will be on the ballot for the upcoming election on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
During the election, The Colony residents will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for Place 6 and Place 7 on the LISD board.
Here’s who has filed:
LISD Board of Trustees
Michelle Alkhatib and Caroline Bumgarner filed for election for Place 6. Alkhatib is a board member for the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation and Bumgarner is an organizational psychologist. Jake Preda also filed for election for Place 6.
Thronn Hicks, Jacob Anderson, and Ashley Jones filed for election for Place 7 on the board. Hicks and Anderson are local Lewisville residents and Jones is a homemaker in Flower Mound. Staci L. Barker also filed for election for Place 7.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
