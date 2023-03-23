From left to right: “His Story: The Musical” creator Anna Miriam Brown, tent master Freddie Anceschi, and Tony award nominated producer Bruce Lazarus after the Broadway tent raising on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.
“His Story: The Musical” creator Anna Miriam Brown, tent master Freddie Anceschi, and Tony award nominated producer Bruce Lazarus look at the state-of-the-art, 110 foot high Broadway tent for the musical on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
The “His Story: The Musical” flag is raised above the state-of-the-art, 110 foot high Broadway tent for “His Story: The Musical” on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
Attendees watch as the state-of-the-art, 110 foot high Broadway tent for “His Story: The Musical” is raised on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.
Arianna Morrison / Star Local Media
“His Story: The Musical” creator Anna Miriam Brown speaks during the Broadway tent raising on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.
A new state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat, and 75,000 square foot performance venue for “His Story: The Musical” was assembled on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.
The Broadway tent will host the world premiere production of “His Story: The Musical,” a new contemporary pop and hip-hop Broadway musical based on the story of Jesus. Creator Anna Miriam Brown, Tony award nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, tent designer and producer Matthew Churchill, and tent master Freddie Anceschi were all on site during the tent raising.
“The site you see before you today will be transformed into a first class venue featuring full air conditioning, plush red seats, carpeting, full concessions and a merchandise store and we look forward to welcoming 1,300 patrons every performance,” Lazarus said.
“His Story: The Musical” features original music and lyrics by Anna Miriam Brown, with direction by two-time Tony award nominee Jeff Calhoun. The story is presented by Tony-nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, Willie and Korie Robertson, and many more.
Anna Miriam Brown is now 21 years old, but started writing “His Story: The Musical” when she was 16 while on a mission trip to Africa. The creator was unable to read or write before she was nine years old and turned to the arts before writing her first songs at 15 years old. She previously resided in Dallas and often travels to do research for writing projects, which include several new musicals.
“I’m so stoked because this whole thing has been so miraculous and God’s hand has been so on it and I know whatever the outcome of this is, it’s going to be incredible,” Brown said. “I’m just so excited.”
The Broadway tent will be the home to her very first musical, which was developed and designed by the UK-based Matthew Churchill Productions Ltd. The tent concept was originally developed for “Peter Pan 360,” which originated in the UK and played briefly in Downtown Dallas in 2015.
Churchill is recognized for his pioneering work combining theatre and visual storytelling and is currently the world’s only creative producer who specializes in large scale tented theatre productions. Freddie Anceschi, the tent master, is one of the few qualified professionals in the world who is qualified to lead the raising of the world’s largest show tents.
The tent is 110 feet tall, with four large 150 foot sloped masts that suspend the tent structure underneath. The design allows for an unobstructed view from all seats. The venue seats over 1,300 people and features red plush seats and carpeting and is entirely climate controlled. A “tent city” will be created, covering 75,000 square feet and allowing for a lobby, VIP area, and backstage areas.
“It fits perfectly with our vision for the city and the type of entertainment we want to be able to provide for not only our residents, but the entire North Texas region,” The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
