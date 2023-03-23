A new state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat, and 75,000 square foot performance venue for “His Story: The Musical” was assembled on Thursday, March 23 at Grandscape.

The Broadway tent will host the world premiere production of “His Story: The Musical,” a new contemporary pop and hip-hop Broadway musical based on the story of Jesus. Creator Anna Miriam Brown, Tony award nominated producer Bruce Lazarus, tent designer and producer Matthew Churchill, and tent master Freddie Anceschi were all on site during the tent raising.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

