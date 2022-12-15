“His Story: The Musical” will make its world premiere in The Colony’s Grandscape in May 2023, with performances beginning May 5 and running all summer long until mid-September.
The musical, written and created by Anna Miriam Brown, is based on the life of Jesus, focused on a common man who arrives in a big city and defies expectations. Brown’s creation of “His Story: The Musical” was inspired by the history behind the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”
“I got the idea and I think it was from God, like, what if someone could do this with the Bible,” Brown said. “Like, what if someone can do this with the story of Jesus and you know, portray Jesus in this reachable way where you can listen. I wanted to make it for people who might not read the Bible or might not be sure about it, but to have something that they can still get the word of God and hear the story.”
During the announcement on Thursday morning at Grandscape, several Broadway creatives and local leaders spoke on the musical, including The Colony’s very own Mayor Richard Boyer.
“We’d like to thank our partners with Grandscape for bringing this to us and the folks that were involved in getting ‘His Story’ to Texas, to Grandscape, to The Colony,” Mayor Boyer said. “We are so thrilled to have this here and it's going to be just such a great meaningful part of having so many people from the region, from other states come here and get such a positive spiritual message right here in The Colony and I couldn't be more pleased that this is going to be here.”
Some Broadway creatives who are involved in the process of bringing “His Story: The Musical” to life include producer Bruce Lazarus, producers Willie and Korie Robertson, and director Jeff Calhoun, who were all in attendance during the announcement.
“We got a text from Jeff who we’ve been friends with for years now and he said ‘I’ve got a project I think you might be interested in,’” Robertson said. “Willie watched it and would kind of be wiping tears, literally. Now, he’s a little bit more of a softy than you would think, so that didn’t totally surprise me, but from song one, he was like ‘We’re in, we’re all in.’”
When the musical makes its world premiere in May, a state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat Broadway Tent will be constructed in front of Grandscape’s ferris wheel, which is currently an empty lot. The tent was designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd. and will have plush seating, 360 degree overhead projection mapping, and full A/C and heating.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.