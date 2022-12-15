“His Story: The Musical” will make its world premiere in The Colony’s Grandscape in May 2023, with performances beginning May 5 and running all summer long until mid-September.

The musical, written and created by Anna Miriam Brown, is based on the life of Jesus, focused on a common man who arrives in a big city and defies expectations. Brown’s creation of “His Story: The Musical” was inspired by the history behind the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments