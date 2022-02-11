Migratory birds will begin nesting in March, and because federal wildlife laws protect some migratory birds considered to be nuisances or public health hazards, officials in The Colony are urging residents to remain vigilant before the nesting season begins.
Such birds include species of herons and egrets that are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, a law which prohibits the capture, killing, transport or possession of over 1,000 species categorized as migratory birds. Because of these legal parameters, dispersement of nuisance birds is considerably difficult.
“They are attracted to heavily canopied trees for nesting,” said Pam Nelson, community services director for the city of The Colony. “Once they establish a rookery, our ability to get rid of them is extremely limited until nesting season is over. The destruction from bird feces, their food waste, feathers, noise 24 hours a day and baby birds falling out of nests and getting injured or dying is extremely traumatic and devastating to homeowners if this occurs in a neighborhood. This can last for six months before they migrate away. It is imperative that we do all we can as a community to discourage them from nesting in our neighborhoods.”
To discourage nesting, The Colony officials have encouraged residents to trim their trees and to report sightings by submitting a “Migratory Bird Concern Report.” When complainants submit such reports, city staff investigate the area and, if such birds are found, undergo measures such as removing nesting materials and scaring them away (a process known as bird hazing) before they have an opportunity to lay the first egg.
“Based on the history of devastation the birds have caused here in the past, we have been able to obtain a Depredation Permit from US Fish and Wildlife that allows us to continue hazing and remove nests and eggs up to a certain number, depending on the species,” Nelson said. “This permit was key to us deterring the birds from coming back the last two summers because it allowed us to haze later in the season.”
Officials in The Colony first spotted a migratory bird rookery in 2018. Nelson said that birds who were born in nests in The Colony have an intuitive knowledge of that location and consider it home during migration periods. Because of this, migratory bird populations increased exponentially in 2019.
Still, Nelson contended that past efforts to thwart migratory bird nesting and rookeries have been achieved to considerable success, even if more needs to be done.
“Keeping rookeries from establishing is a community-wide effort,” she said. “We don’t have the resources to do it all on our own, so it’s important for residents to participate by thinning their tree canopies, reporting egrets and herons when they are seen, and helping us with hazing by hanging scare-eye balloons and shiny objects high up in tree canopies. Together we can win the war without harming the birds along the way.”
