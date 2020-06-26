In June, activist project Campaign Zero launched its #8CantWait campaign, which highlights eight policies that it says could reduce police violence.
As the campaign has drawn more eyes, police departments in the area have addressed how their policies stack up to those outlined in the campaign.
Here’s where The Colony Police Department stands on the policies outlined in the #8CantWait campaign, according to information provided by The Colony Police Chief David Coulon.
“TCPD follows industry best practices and maintains accreditation through the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation Recognition Program,” Coulon stated.
Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
The department bans chokeholds and strangleholds.
Require de-escalation
The department requires de-escalation, or a defensible explanation of why de-escalation was by-passed.
Require warning before shooting
Coulon stated a warning before shooting is too simple.
“It is desirable if there is time, but sadly, in America, there are plenty of instances where even a few seconds of delay would cost lives” he said. “It seems the authors reasonably mean when there is time.”
Exhaust all other means before shooting
“We are required to justify how we tried other methods or prove why we had to skip those methods and go straight to shooting,” Coulon stated.
Duty to intervene
“Duty to intervene” is in department policy, and it is in training every year, Coulon stated. The policy wording states that an officer who sees another employee using force that exceeds what is permitted by law should report it to a supervisor. It also says an officer who sees another officer using force that is “clearly beyond that which is objectively reasonable” should intercede “when in a position to do so.”
Ban shooting at moving vehicles
Department policy states that officers should not shoot at moving vehicles to disable them.
“Officers should move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at the vehicle or any of its occupants,” the policy states.
It also states an officer should only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants when the officer reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means to “avert the threat of the vehicle,” or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or others.
“Shots fired at or from a moving vehicle are rarely effective,” the policy states.
Require use of force continuum
Officers have been given a variety of methods to overcome resistance, Coulon stated, and the department trains to use the “least amount of force necessary.”
Require comprehensive reporting
Every use of force is immediately reported to a supervisor, and a Use of Force Report has to be turned in to a supervisor after the use, Coulon stated. A supervisor must review all reports, videos and photos and try to interview citizens involved.
The report is also viewed by a lieutenant, an assistant police chief and then the police chief before being forwarded to Internal Affairs. Internal Affairs annually reviews all use of force reports for the year and gives a written analysis to the police chief.
