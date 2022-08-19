City of The Colony logo

The Colony City Council is considering a half-cent reduction to the property tax rate, which would reduce the rate from 65 cents per $100 valuation to 64.5 cents.

At its Tuesday, Aug. 16, regular meeting, The Colony City Council began deliberation on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate, scheduling related public hearings and possible approval for the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

