The Colony City Council is considering a half-cent reduction to the property tax rate, which would reduce the rate from 65 cents per $100 valuation to 64.5 cents.
At its Tuesday, Aug. 16, regular meeting, The Colony City Council began deliberation on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate, scheduling related public hearings and possible approval for the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
An additional hearing will be set for the Sept. 20 meeting, if necessary.
If the half-cent reduction tax rate is approved as considered, the council states this would be the 18th consecutive year of tax reductions and the 21st straight year the council has either reduced the rate or kept it flat.
Per council, those reductions have resulted in a cumulative savings of $3,221 per homeowner over that timeframe, based on the average value of a home $369,000 in the city.
In addition, the senior tax rate freeze that council adopted has frozen more than $736 million in home valuations from receiving a larger tax bill from the city, benefitting 23% of home in the city.
During Tuesday's meeting, councilmembers were informed that the city witnessed a 3% increase in property tax, with FY 2022-23 totals at $40,341,592 — an increase of approximately $1.2 million over prior year.
Sales tax increased 25% to $10 million in FY22-23, a $2 million increase, much of which can be attributed to the Grandscape retail district.
The city saw a 1% decrease in franchise fees totaling $210,000, and its debt service will increase 2% or $318,000.
The certified tax roll is north of $6.2 billion for FY2022-23, which is a 3% increase in city property tax revenue. The city reports that $105 million is in new construction market value, and the median home value also increased by 13%.
In the budget overview presentation, council heard a proposal to increase the city payroll by a blended 4% or $1.5 million to keep up with inflation. The increase would vary based on current salary, with those making more than $75,000 to receive a 3% increase and those making under $75,000 to receive a 5% increase.
The budget also reflects a 10% increase in health insurance premium. The employee shares in premium cost of health insurance of anything over 10% in addition to any reduction of plan services.
The budget also proposes the hiring of 10 new employees, including three school resource officers, which will include a partial payment from the school district, along with two new Grandscape officers and two detectives.
In other business:
• Council approved to amend and add various sections of Chapter 8, Article II entitled, "Hotel Occupancy Tax" to better address the payment of Hotel Occupancy Tax by short-term rentals consistent with state law.
The amendment language reads that a short term rental is defined as a residential dwelling unit(s) that is rented out for compensation on a temporary basis for a period of time less than 30 consecutive days.
The amendment will levy a tax of seven percent of the consideration paid for a hotel or short-term rental room that costs $2 or more each day and is ordinarily used for sleeping.
It also states that it shall be unlawful to operate a short-term rental facility without a short-term rental facility license with the city. Do operate a short-term rental facility without a license could result in fines.
• Council approved an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for catalytic converters to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts in the city, regional and nation.
The ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler may not have an unbolted catalytic converter on their person unless they have documentation proving their ownership of it or the vehicle on which it was attached. The law would also place an onus on the owner to prove that the catalytic converter was lawfully obtained.
According to city documents, 64 catalytic converter thefts occurred in The Colony in 2021, and as of Aug. 1, 47 have been reported stolen in the city since 2022. This trend comes as law enforcement throughout the United States has seized a record number of stolen catalytic converters. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that such thefts have increased by nearly 1,000% from 2018 to 2020 alone.
