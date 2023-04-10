Kate Margolis works as the assistant library director-public services for The Colony Public Library where she has been helping people find essential information for the past six years. Margolis lives in Denton with her dog Lomax and enjoys visiting Stewarts Creek Park, reading, and listening to music in her free time. She even has her own show on KUZU, Denton’s community radio station.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born in New York and I grew up mostly in Maryland, just outside of Washington D.C. I have been a librarian since 2001, mostly working in public libraries. I have been at The Colony Public Library (TCPL) since 2005. I started as the Reference Librarian, and in 2017 I became the Assistant Library Director–Public Services. I got my library degree in Washington D.C. while living in Baltimore. My undergraduate degree is in poetry writing, from the University of Arizona, in Tucson. I live in Denton with my dog, Lomax, who was adopted as a puppy from The Colony Animal Shelter almost 14 years ago!
What have you been up to since we last featured you in 2018?
The whole library world worked together in 2020 to figure out new ways to serve our communities. During the pandemic shut-down period, TCPL was able to offer enhanced levels of some of our digital resources, including downloadable ebooks and audiobooks. We soon added curbside pickup of library materials and offered innovative “programming” via pickup kits. We are still using kits in several ways, including our popular Spice Club. We have also started a virtual book club that meets once a month.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Helping people find what they need! Whether it is essential information for a legal matter or the book they have been wanting to read, it is great to be able to help make someone’s day easier or more joyful.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I love Stewarts Creek Park – I love being near water, and I have gotten interested in birds recently, so I like trying to spot them on the shore or on the trails.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Read, of course. And listening to music. I also love watching movies and spending time with friends.
What is one thing people don't often know about The Colony Public Library?
That we have a Library of Things! From fishing poles to stud finders and power washers to board games, we have a great selection of items to help make work and play easier and more accessible – all you need is a library card.
What are you passionate about?
Music. I’m a “record nerd” and I have been since I was a kid, for probably about 40 years. I have a show on KUZU, the community radio station in Denton, where I play records. I was thinking about it the other day and I’ve probably seen at least 3,000 bands live. And counting… Also animals. Animals make me happy, and I try to take action and support organizations that help animals.
Who or what inspires you?
So many things and people! And dogs! I really get inspiration from my family and friends – they are a stellar bunch! And, as corny as it may sound, I am inspired by my coworkers at TCPL. Our staff displays an excellent balance of hard work, innovative thought, and compassion that is truly special.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I don’t think I have done or will do anything that could qualify as my “legacy," but I hope to continue to work toward the goal of aligning public libraries with mental health professionals and organizations. I think it is the ideal partnership for reaching and helping those who need it.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to get involved at their local library?
Join the Friends Of The Colony Public Library! FOTCPL is a non-profit advocacy organization that supports the library in its cultural and educational goals. Members’ level of involvement is up to them – from being a paying supporter at $15 a year, to higher financial support levels, to getting more involved with the FOTCPL board and volunteering at events.
