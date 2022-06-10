Chief Seattle was reported to have once said, "We don't inherit the earth; we borrow it from our children."
This quote is a mantra which Keep The Colony Beautiful (KTCB) board member Cris Luce lives by.
“That quote couldn’t be more true,” Luce, who has three kids, said.
In addition to his work with KTCB, Luce is also a board member with the State of Texas Alliance for Recycling (STAR), which is pushing its "Scholarships for Sustainability" for students endeavoring to devote their careers to environmental sustainability.
“It would be really cool for us Texans to be known for solving some of the most challenging issues for sustainability on the planet, and certainly in our state and nation," Luce said.
Applicants have until July 1 to apply for the scholarship, and helping to usher in the next generation of leaders in the field of environmental sustainability is a task Luce takes seriously.
Luce is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of SmartSort Technologies, a Plano-based company that provides a patented software targeted towards behavior modification for waste disposal.
“In the simplest terms, we put a monitor on the back of a trash can that's playing advertisements when no one is within the defined field of view," Luce explained. "If you walk up to it, it repositions the ad and looks at what's in your hand and tells you to either put it in the recyclable, compost or landfill waste stream."
A veteran in the technology sector, Luce discovered his passion for environmental sustainability upon realizing that environmental sustainability is, as currently implemented, not compatible with economic sustainability.
Luce says he aims to change that.
"We want all these property managers to place recycling bins in their facilities so we can educate the individual on what is recyclable and compostable," he said. "This will also reduce contamination in the waste stream while generating income. This will enable the facility operator to properly send that reusable material (think aluminum or plastic) to the correct material recovery facility to get that material back into the manufacturing process.
"This is one way we can become better stewards of what we have and lighten the burden on the municipal solid waste activities and landfills."
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.