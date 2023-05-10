Keep The Colony Beautiful.png
Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide environmental and community improvement non-profit, has named Keep The Colony Beautiful as a Gold Star Affiliate for 2023. Gold Star is the highest membership recognition status a community affiliate can achieve.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization,” said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful in a press release. “We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful. Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community and so much more.”

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

