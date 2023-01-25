The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure.
Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
The development will be located just south of State Highway 121 and north of Nebraska Furniture Mart. It will be located on Planned Development PD 25, which is currently an unoccupied grassy area.
Elements for this project include elevations, circulation and parking, and landscaping.
The elevation plan reflects a contemporary aesthetic with elevations consisting predominantly of metal panel, brick/masonry, and accented materials and colors. The color palette mainly consists of brown, blue, and gray. The color selection and percentages are consistent with other projects within the over development. Each facade contains horizontal and vertical articulations and color change to offer visual interest in accordance with the overall development.
The site plan reflects a parking area along three sides of the development, along with additional parking area across the street at the Nebraska Furniture Mart parking field. Access is provided from Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive. There are approximately 87 parking spaces onsite and 68 shared offside at the Nebraska Furniture Mart parking field.
There is a Fritz’s Adventure currently located in Branson, Missouri, which is an indoor park concept designed by Matt Ingram and his family, who is hoping to bring the facility to Texas. Ingram works in construction and has his own company.
Ingram said he has been looking for a location to expand to for four years when someone from the Grandscape development approached Ingram and recommended he come to The Colony.
The planned development was approved by the planning and zoning commission.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
