Mariko Lanicek is the Director of The Colony Convention and Visitors Bureau where she works to promote The Colony as a destination. When she’s not working, Lanicek can be found walking her dogs or growing her album collection.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m the oldest of three and grew up in The Colony. Pre-pandemic I loved attending concerts and catching live music and hope to get back to that someday. These days I focus on growing my album collection. I’m also a devoted hockey fan and the proud mom of four fur kids.
What do you do in your role as Director of The Colony Convention & Visitors Bureau?
My job is to strategically lead the CVB team to accomplish our goals around attracting tourism and positioning The Colony as an exceptional destination while positively impacting the local economy.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Getting to promote something I truly believe in – The Colony!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
That’s a trick question, CVB representatives are unbiased and don’t have favorites. I like good food so I’m happy with any place where I can enjoy a good meal.
What are you passionate about?
I’m passionate about the environment and animal rights. We all share this planet so anything that positively or negatively impacts it affects us all; it’s a huge shared responsibility. I don’t support anything that involves animal cruelty and believe we have to speak up for those without a voice.
Who or what inspires you?
I’ve never been one to admire a single person but rather the accomplishments and challenges different people face and overcome. I think you can take inspiration from anyone and anything at any time, it’s just how you choose to look at things.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I try to spend as much time with my family as possible. I live near the Shoreline Trail so you’ll often find me there with my dogs when it’s not too hot.
Where do you consider some must-visit places in The Colony?
One of the great things about The Colony is the ability to enjoy several types of activities within one city. We have scenic trails and lake parks for those who want to relax and unwind then only 10 minutes away you can enjoy world-class cuisine, shop and take part in more high-energy entertainment. It’s got something for everyone. I prefer to get to know a person’s interests then make recommendations accordingly.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I discovered advertising in college. I had never considered it as a career so I made myself a deal. I would take one semester of courses; if I liked the subject matter I’d stick with it, if not, I’d quickly pivot. I ended up loving it and it’s given me the opportunity to be creative but also taps into my need to organize and plan everything.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I don’t worry about legacies or being remembered; I live in the now. I push myself to work hard, be a coworker others can rely on, and a leader who inspires. I want to give my team the skills and knowledge to do my job someday. If I can help someone advance or inspire people around me to be kind and open-minded, I take that as a win.
