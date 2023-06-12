Dr. Jacob Garlinger is the new principal of Griffin Middle School in the Lewisville ISD. He joins Griffin Middle School after 11 years as an administrator at Hebron High School, where he has been the associate principal.
Tell me about your favorite memory as a student in school.
My favorite memory is really just a feeling of being comfortable and supported. All of my teachers were influential in some way in forming the person I am today and I owe them a lot. There are a million other specific things I could point to, but overall, I will always remember my time in school positively.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
When I was a senior in high school and had the experience of being drum major of the band, I had the opportunity to work with students that were just coming up to high school. They needed help learning how to do all the things and I really enjoyed seeing them progress from that point. Every educator also has that teacher who impacted them to join the profession and I was lucky to have a director (Randy Vaughn) that was such a positive, supportive, and energetic influence on everyone.
What is your favorite part about working for LISD?
LISD is full of good people that genuinely care about kids and want to see them succeed in whatever areas the students choose. I’d also say that, as a fellow LISD parent, I appreciate the extent to which LISD engages parents in the direction of the district and in advocating for public education at the local and state levels.
What are you most excited for when it comes to your new role?
Definitely meeting all the students and teachers, getting to know the Griffin families, and getting started with preparing for next year. Once we get into the year a little, it’ll be great to cheer kids on from the stands at night and see their smiles the next day.
What are you passionate about?
I love seeing kids find and pursue their passions. A big part of middle school is, in my opinion, creating access to a wide variety of experiences so kids can start to figure out what their likes and dislikes are. It’s fun for me to see kids light up when they find that “thing” that they want to run with.
Who or what inspires you?
I gain inspiration from lots of different things: my family, my coworkers, books, groups that work hard and perform at the highest levels, individual students that overcome obstacles to do great things, unexpected kindness, just to name a few. I believe we can find the positive in every experience and interaction we have, and that positivity motivates me.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in North Texas?
Wherever my family is and any place that serves tacos or barbecue.
What do you like to do in your free time?
First, I love spending time with my wife and daughter….they make me laugh so much! It’s fun for us to watch our kid grow up, attend her performances (theater and choir in our case), and just be a kid. Besides that, I like watching most sports, specifically Houston sports since that’s where I grew up.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on your students?
I want students to be better people for having been at Griffin Middle School. They should be kinder, more aware young people that see the best in people, regardless of what each other looks like.
