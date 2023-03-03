The City of The Colony launched a new video series in 2021 aimed at showcasing the unique and wonderful qualities of the community.
Dubbed "The Colony Culture Series," the project is the brainchild of The Colony City Manager Troy Powell, who wanted to highlight the things that make The Colony stand out, while also providing an opportunity for city staff to engage with leadership in a fun and interactive way.
Staff participants for the videos are chosen based on several factors, including specific talents or recommendations from their department directors based on merit. The goal of the series is to showcase the amazing amenities and people within the city while promoting the distinct culture of The Colony. The series’ most recent video, titled "PlayTC," features the city's disc golfers and Officer Perron.
“Our immediate goal is to feature each member of city leadership so viewers get a chance to know everyone,” said staff from The Colony Convention and Visitors Bureau and Communications Department. “Beyond that, we’ll assess needs at the time and make sure we have a good balance of content. As we create storylines, we focus on the connection of city leadership with staff, the best way to incorporate local businesses or events all while promoting the distinct culture within The Colony.”
While the series has been a worthwhile endeavor, it has also presented some challenges. Creating a single video can require a significant amount of time and energy, from filming to editing. However, the positive response from staff, participants, and the community has made it all worth it.
"The Colony has always been viewed as being different, whether it's because of our name or in comparison to surrounding cities," staff said. "We've embraced this uniqueness and wanted to put the concept into a format that both highlights the wonderful differences and promotes them. After all, not every city gets to be the proud home to a toilet seat art museum."
"The Colony Culture Series" is expected to release a minimum of two episodes per year, and the city plans to assess needs at the time to make sure there is a good balance of content. City staff is already planning and casting for their next video which will tell a story centered around one of The Colony’s biggest events of the year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.