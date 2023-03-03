Come #PlayTC! From games and activities at the Recreation Center, disc golf at Bill Allen, The Colony Wheelzone Skatepark, Stewart Creek Park, and more, there's so much to do! For more, visit www.PlayTC.com.

Councilman Brian Wade and TCPD Officer Rolando Benitez sit down to chat for this anything but normal interview. Modeled after the popular Youtube series "Hot Ones," Wade and Benitez enjoy increasingly hotter and hotter chicken wings while we get to know one of TCPD's finest.

It's the Mayor vs. Parks vs. Public Works in the 2021 Andretti's Games - a triple-threat event that features Duck Pin Bowling, the Ropes Course, and Go-Kart Racing. This is the first in a series of videos highlighting the unique culture of our community alongside some of the amazing attractions around town.

The City of The Colony launched a new video series in 2021 aimed at showcasing the unique and wonderful qualities of the community.

Dubbed "The Colony Culture Series," the project is the brainchild of The Colony City Manager Troy Powell, who wanted to highlight the things that make The Colony stand out, while also providing an opportunity for city staff to engage with leadership in a fun and interactive way.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

