Citing disparities in enrollment numbers across various middle schools, Lewisville ISD implemented new boundary adjustments that will affect 24 neighborhoods in three cities.
“These are always tough decisions,” said Lewisville ISD President Tracy Scott Miller before the district’s Board of Trustees approved the boundary adjustments in a 7-0 vote on Monday.
The boundary changes, which will take effect in the 2022-23 school year, were conducted by district officials as enrollment in various middle schools failed to reach ample numbers.
In The Colony, Lakeview Middle School and Griffin Middle School were over 500 students shy of reaching their maximum enrollment, with the former’s enrollment only meeting 47% of the school’s capacity. Hedrick Middle School and Delay Middle School, both in Lewisville, reported a higher enrollment percentage, albeit while still respectively being 27% and 47% short.
Two other middle schools that will be subject to boundary adjustments include Flower Mound’s McKamy Middle School and Shadow Ridge Middle School, which collectively reported an enrollment deficit of roughly 500 students.
While the affected neighborhoods will continue being served by Lewisville ISD, students within them will be required to enroll in the specified schools. However, students entering fourth, fifth or eighth grades at the time of the changes will have the option to request a transfer at the original school.
District stakeholders with questions about the boundary adjustments can contact Jeffrey Kajs, Lewisville ISD’s chief executive director of student support services, at 469-948-2004 or kajsj@lisd.net.
Impacted neighborhoods in The Colony:
McWhorter Creek
Lakeridge
Kings Grant
Hidden Cove
Meridian
