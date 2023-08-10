The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Aug. 8 to discuss site plan amendments to Live Oak Logistics Park.
The applicant submitted a site place amendment to Phase II-A of Live Oak Logistics Park, which was required to consider the future trailer parking areas as shown in the original document.
The requested trailer parking area serves to cycle trailers from all areas of the park. Additional trailer parking is permitted in the planned development and is not a request for outdoor storage, which requires a specific-use permit.
In addition to the trailer parking, the proposed site plan amendment considers increasing the number of dock doors on building F from 84 to 87 doors. The number of doors does not increase the truck court area, but also amends associated southwest and northwest elevations reflecting dock doors.
Building G will likewise increase dock doors from 32 to 35 and amend the Southwest Elevations. No increase is requested in the area of truck courts. Increased dock door counts are a result of tenant specifications because when the applicant originally did the site plan, there were four drive-up doors that were not accounted for in the original count. This amendment is an adjustment to the number of door openings.
Staff found that the proposed site plan amendment is consistent with the approved concept plan of the planned development and met the requirements of the zoning ordinance where it applied. Both staff and the Development Review Committee (DRC) recommended approval of the site plan amendments.
The site plan amendment was approved unanimously.
In addition, the applicant also submitted a site plan amendment to Phase II-B of Live Oak Logistics Park for the consideration to increase the number of dock doors on Building D from 42 to 44 doors. Again, the number of doors does not increase the truck court area, but also amends associated west elevations reflecting dock doors.
Building E will likewise increase dock doors from 30 to 33 and amend the Southwest Elevations. There is no increase requested in the area of truck courts.
Staff also found that this site plan amendment was consistent with the approved concept plan of the planned development and met the requirements of the zoning ordinance where it applies. Staff and the Development Review Committee recommended approval of the site plan amendments.
This site plan amendment was also approved unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
