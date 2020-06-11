Representatives from the Frisco Police Department, Little Elm Police Department and The Colony Police Department joined the June 7 worship service at New Life Community Church of Frisco to answer questions in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Among the representatives were The Colony Police Chief David Coulon and Assistant Chief Chris Chandler. Senior Pastor James Hutchins welcomed the representatives to the stage.
One question asked about what would make a “good cop” not intervene and correct a partner’s action.
“That’s not a good cop,” Coulon said. “That’s the answer. A good cop intervenes every time.”
He said intervening is required, and that is stated on page one in the department’s seven-page use of force policy.
Another question asked the representatives what they would say if they were sitting face to face with George Floyd’s mother. Chandler said he would say what happened was tragic and wrong.
“And I certainly would try to get her to use her voice for training and to prevent anything like that from happening ever again,” he said.
Another question asked the representatives to speak to the beliefs that the criminal justice system is more injustice than justice and that the role of police officers is to terrorize and imprison the black community.
Coulon said society used the police were used to enforce slavery and discrimination in the past.
“Even the progress from the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is not complete, and we’re still working on it,” he said.
Coulon said the feeling that the criminal justice system has been out to suppress rights and freedoms was a fact and a part of history.
“When you say ‘what do I say to you,’ I say I hear it. I believe it,” he said. “I understand it. I study it myself to figure out where all this came from. I might not see it very often in real life, but everyone in this room has had to live through it and experience it.”
The response drew applause from the room. Minister Andre Brackens explained why.
“One of the biggest things with the African American community is it’s insulting when it’s not acknowledged,” he said. “Or, hey, that it happened and get over it. The fact that you acknowledged it and own it in doing proactive things towards it, we really appreciate that.”
