A Denton County man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Wednesday.

James Buck Briggs, 48, of The Colony, pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography on Wednesday, Nov. 2 before U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant. Briggs entered his guilty plea during his federal trial on the charges.

