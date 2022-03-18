A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping in a plea deal. Prosecutors tried to charge him with one count of attempting to aid and abet sex trafficking.
In the United States, attempting to aid and abet sex trafficking can result in a life sentence, while attempted kidnapping carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.
According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Billie Joe Sanford of Eustace, Texas met an undercover officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through a website whose name was listed as “Website B” for anonymity’s sake.
Authorities said they met Sanford in a parking lot in The Colony in October 2020, where he offered to put a GPS tracking device in the victim’s leg. A Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said they also met in person in Plano.
Sanford was arrested in Irving in November 2020 when he met the undercover officer and another undercover officer posing as the victim in a warehouse.
Sanford’s attorney, John Nicholson, could not immediately be reached for comment.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping in a plea deal. Prosecutors tried to charge him with one count of attempting to aid and abet sex trafficking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.