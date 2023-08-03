The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to receive a presentation, discuss and provide direction to staff regarding special events.
One of The Colony’s largest special events is Liberty By The Lake and staff is looking to change when the event happens. Currently, the event is held on July 4 if the fourth falls on a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. If the fourth falls on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday, then the event is held the Saturday before. This ensures that the event is always held in July.
Staff is looking to change the event date to either always hold the event on July 4, unless it is a Sunday, or always hold the event the Saturday before July 4, which means the earliest the event could be is June 27.
Liberty By The Lake also has a parade, which is currently held the same day as the festival and run event. The time for the parade is later in the day to ensure run staff can get to the parade on time.
Another option for the parade includes moving the run event to another day and keeping the parade and festival on the same day, which will allow staff to move the parade start time back to 10 a.m. or earlier if needed.
The final option is to keep the parade on July 4, no matter what day the run or festival is held, which means the parade could possibly be on a Sunday.
According to staff, the best possible solution would be to make Liberty By The Lake on July 4 every year, shorten the 10K run, and keep the parade on the same day. This would allow staff to maximize their presence during the event and give the public the knowledge that Liberty By The Lake is on July 4 every year.
Council also considered moving the 10K to a separate day to make sure not to exclude anyone who wants to run since Liberty By The Lake also has a 5K, but that would require city staff to work longer.
Council and staff decided to make Liberty By The Lake on July 4, eliminating the 10K in order to keep all aspects of the festival on the same day.
Also during the meeting on Tuesday, staff and council adjusted the event date for American Heroes, which will now occur on the second weekend in November. This allows the city a weekend buffer from high school football and Festival at the Switchyard, which always happens on the first weekend in November in neighboring Carrollton. The latest date the event could fall on is Nov. 14.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
