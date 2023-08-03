Fireworks at Liberty by the Lake

The fireworks show, which is set to take place at Five Star Complex, will likely be the only event taking place for Independence Day in The Colony this year.

 Courtesy of Kyle Bunch

The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to receive a presentation, discuss and provide direction to staff regarding special events.

One of The Colony’s largest special events is Liberty By The Lake and staff is looking to change when the event happens. Currently, the event is held on July 4 if the fourth falls on a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. If the fourth falls on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday, then the event is held the Saturday before. This ensures that the event is always held in July.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

