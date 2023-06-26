Lakeside Profile 625.jpeg
Courtesy of Martin Friedenthal

Martin Friedenthal’s interest in pursuing journalism started in middle school, when he received magazine subscriptions as gifts. Now, a decade later, he’ll be pursuing a Master's Degree in Journalism at the University of North Texas in the fall. Friedenthal will be interning at Star Local Media this summer, writing stories focused on Denton County cities.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments