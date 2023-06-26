Martin Friedenthal’s interest in pursuing journalism started in middle school, when he received magazine subscriptions as gifts. Now, a decade later, he’ll be pursuing a Master's Degree in Journalism at the University of North Texas in the fall. Friedenthal will be interning at Star Local Media this summer, writing stories focused on Denton County cities.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I recently graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a degree in history and a minor in political science. I spent my junior and senior year writing for various publications, but primarily for my college newspaper, The Mercury. In the fall, I will attend the University of North Texas to pursue a Master's Degree in Journalism (MJ). I originally lived in Lewisville and then moved to The Colony.
How did you know you wanted to pursue journalism?
The inkling to pursue journalism began in middle school when I started receiving magazine subscriptions as birthday and Christmas gifts. Some of the first publications I became well versed in were Smithsonian and National Geographic. Narrative and long-form storytelling continue to impact me to this day. Additionally, my high school debate coach made us download multiple apps to send notifications when big news stories unfolded. My family also has a hobby of collecting newspapers. We have drawers full of headlines marking past presidential elections, terrorist attacks, and famous deaths. I’ve just naturally been a consumer of news. When I originally went to college, I had aspirations to be an attorney, and eventually, I realized law school was not for me. Journalism seemed more amicable to my enjoyment of current events.
What kind of stories do you like to write?
Straight news stories are the most comfortable for me, but one of the first stories I wrote was a memorial piece about Kobe Bryant and his Catholic faith. Obituaries are some of the most fascinating bits of journalism in modern newspapers. I enjoyed writing an article about my university’s pre-law advisor retiring at the end of the semester — it was one of my last stories as an undergrad. In Texas, there’s a lot of heated discussion over book banning and curriculum changes. These stories tug at the crossroads of what journalists have to consider every time they put pen to paper: history, education, and citizenship.
What do you hope to gain from interning at Star Local Media?
I always heard community newspapers were the best place to start one’s journalism career. Meanwhile, Star Local Media perfectly fits my desire to reach a broader audience than my school paper and report on the community that produced me. Furthermore, as local papers are closing across the country, I feel it’s essential to show how much these types of outlets can help regular people participate in civic life.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
The Colony Public Library and Bridges Cemetery on Morning Star Drive, the oldest cemetery in Denton County. I’m a history guy; I like old stuff. I’m a believer in the contemplative walk, and the best place to do that is Stewart Creek Park by Lewisville Lake.
Who or what inspires you?
My grandfather, Allen Friedenthal. He was a dogged reporter in his own right, and, as managing editor of several southern California newspapers, he had a front-row seat to history. I hope to embody his gentle and heartwarming demeanor when I conduct my reporting and in relationships with my friends and family.
What are you passionate about?
I find the history of foreign policy and diplomacy fascinating and an often overlooked part of the American Revolution. My other passions are collecting vintage watches, Indiana Jones memorabilia, and any witty quotes I find in books and articles.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like reading celebrity biographies and historical fiction books, learning movie soundtracks on the piano, and playing HORSE and Knockout on the basketball court.
What do you hope to do after receiving your Master's degree?
As long as I can research and report on interesting and thought-provoking subjects, I’ll be happy wherever my career takes me. Ideally, I’d like to write about history and culture for various magazines and newspapers in North Texas.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
I’m an only child, left-handed, and, yes, people often call me McFly.
