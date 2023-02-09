The Colony City Council 1.jpeg

Fritz’s Adventure located in Branson, Missouri. The adventure park was approved by city council on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to open up a location in The Colony.

Fritz’s Adventure is one step closer to coming to The Colony, offering fun for those young and old.

The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and approved the site plan for Fritz’s Adventure, which is a 46,494 square foot indoor and outdoor amusement facility located on Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in the Grandscape complex.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

