Fritz’s Adventure is one step closer to coming to The Colony, offering fun for those young and old.
The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and approved the site plan for Fritz’s Adventure, which is a 46,494 square foot indoor and outdoor amusement facility located on Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in the Grandscape complex.
Applicant Matt Ingram is a general contractor located out of Branson, Missouri who came up with the concept for Fritz’s Adventure with his family. Ingram currently owns the only Fritz’s Adventure in Branson and is looking to expand to The Colony.
The adventure park will offer indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
“Ultimately what we have is we have this massive playground that is strategically engineered and designed to be 100% safe,” Ingram said during the city council meeting on Tuesday. “We wanted to take an environment and we wanted to create experiences.”
When Fritz’s Adventure opened its doors in Branson in 2016, Ingram said it was designed to be “the one and only,” but the potential for expansion was still there. He chose The Colony for its second location because he needed something eye-catching and the Grandscape complex offered this aspect.
“When we hired a team that recognized that this was a viable product that we could bring elsewhere, we started honing in on where we really wanted to be,” Ingram said. “We had conversations with a couple gentlemen from Grandscape who met with our broker and said ‘We’ve been to Branson, we’ve seen your concept, we think it’d be a great fit, and we’d love for you to come and look at our place.’”
Expanding to The Colony has been in the works for two years and Ingram said he is hoping to break ground on the adventure park by May 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
