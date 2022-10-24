Alex Rogers has been the Director of the Topcats drill team at The Colony High School for six years, incorporating her passion for dance into a career. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and never looked back once she discovered the Dance Education Program at Texas State University.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Alex Rogers, I grew up in Northern California where I trained in classical ballet. My family moved to Keller, Texas, while I was in high school. I attended Texas State University where I gained a MFA in Dance Education with a minor in English. While I was there I was also a 4-year member of the Texas State Strutters Dance Team. This is my 6th year as the Director of the Topcats, which I love. I also love to travel and spend time with my husband who I met at The Colony High School!
What do you do in your role as Director for the Topcats drill team?
As the director, I coordinate everything that happens within the Topcats organization – performances, community events, volunteer opportunities, practices, fundraising etc. I also create all themes for our year, plan shows, costuming, create choreography, and work to develop amazing student leaders.
What is your favorite part about working for The Colony High School?
The community aspect. We have great support from our school administrators, our wonderful teachers, the kids, and my wonderful parents and booster club. There’s always room to collaborate with other groups on campus and we have the BEST fine arts team!
How did you know dance was something you wanted to pursue?
I have been dancing since I was 3 years old and probably informally before that! I love to be up and moving and interacting with people and had a feeling in one way or another I would have dance in my life forever. The path to a drill team director just kind of happened. I went into college as an English major. I didn’t have a lot of experience with drill team, coming from California, but I discovered the Dance Education Program at Texas State and it all came together.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
My husband and I enjoy going to the Grandscape. We love trying all the new restaurants that pop up, we love Barley & Board and of course, shopping at Scheels!
Who or what inspires you?
I get inspired by a lot around me when it comes to dance, themes, or ideas that I have. My family is very involved in what I do and is also a source of inspiration. But most of all, it’s the kids. They keep me motivated, keep me on my toes, and are constantly inspiring me to try new things or sparking new ideas.
What are you passionate about?
Teaching the students I interact with, especially those on Topcats, life lessons and to be student leaders. I absolutely love to watch them grow as dancers but moreover I love to watch them grow as young women and leaders in their school.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I love to read! Nicolas Sparks and Agatha Christie are some of my favorites. I’m also reading through many Colleen Hoover and Lucy Score books lately. I also enjoy watching movies. I like most movies that I watch!
What is your favorite memory from working as Director?
In this job each year is different and that is what makes it so cool. A new dynamic to work with and new memories each time. I am so blessed to have been able to work to grow this program and excited to see where it continues to grow — that’s honestly the best part and what I remember most! Looking back I’m always saying “We did that!” or “Look how much we grew this year!”
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I enjoy watching my husband coach, and spending time with our families. I love to travel and we try to go on trips every summer. I enjoy being outside walking and working in the garden. As I mentioned above, I love to read, watch movies, and TV shows. And lastly, I love to cook!
