Portland natives Angela Choi and her husband Justin opened Twinkle Donuts to combine gourmet pastries with a small-town, kid-friendly environment. After ranking 30 on Yelp’s list of the top 100 donut shops in the country, they hope to make the top 10 in the near future.
Tell us a little about yourself and your business.
Twinkle was started by me and my husband Justin. Justin used his baking skills, and I used my cooking and art background to create creative donuts that you usually wouldn't find.
Why did you choose to operate in The Colony?
The restaurant owner suggested we start as a "pop-up" donut shop but ended up just staying! It works out because during the pandemic the restaurant lost a lot of the lunch crowd due to companies being shut down and we only need to open in the morning, so it was a win-win.
What’s the most memorable donut creation you’ve ever made?
Always the birthday donuts for sure! 100th birthday we made for someone's mother.
Favorite flavor?
Creme brulee.
What atmosphere are you trying to provide in your business?
We want to provide an atmosphere where you can go, and everyone remembers you and what you order! Also, as a new mom, I have realized it's hard to find good places where you can take your kids and not be worried. I want to create a place where moms can relax with their little ones and enjoy a donut!
How do you incorporate local ingredients into your menu?
We change our flavors accordingly to holidays and in-season fruits! So, there's always something new.
Are any of your pastries inspired by Asian cooking?
We do not directly incorporate Korean food into the donuts, but we do have Korean/Asian-inspired donut flavors (examples: pandan, ube, yuzu, milk tea, Thai tea, and sweet potato donut flavors).
How does it feel to be in the top 100 donut shops in the country according to Yelp?
Awesome! Hopefully, we can make it to the top 10 someday!
What do you do in your free time?
We like to spend time with our son who is almost 1!
What’s it like running a business with your family?
Good and the bad all in one package. But that's family!
What impact do you hope to have on your community?
We love our community and hope to be a place kids can come back to when they're older!
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.