Annette Carrico is from a small town in Kansas and found her passion at The Colony's senior center, originally starting out part-time and eventually making her way as the center's new supervisor.
Tell us about yourself.
I am a newly returned member of The City of The Colony staff and am so pleased and proud to be back. The Colony was a wonderful place to live and raise my children and I am honored to be able to give back to a community that gave so much to me. I spent a large part of my youth with my grandparents and my great aunts and found great joy in learning from them. I am honored to be able to give the seniors around me the opportunity to stay active physically, mentally and socially. I’ve been an old soul as far back as I can remember, so being with seniors is a very comfortable and natural fit for me.
What do you do for The Colony?
I am the Senior/ Community Center Supervisor.
How did you find yourself working for Parks and Recreation?
I had been active in The Colony Parks and Rec because of my children. I discovered that there where a number of activities that I enjoyed that the department sponsored and then I found out about what Parks and Rec did for my favorite people — seniors. I started out working part-time at the senior center and came home the first day and announced to my family that I had found my place in life.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the amazing people that I am surrounded by. The seniors have incredible experiences that fill the days with wonder and enjoyment. They have lived through some incredible times of both hope and heartbreak. Seniors have a different view of the world that I respect and understand.
Where are you from?
I was born and raised in Oketo, Kansas. It has a population of less than 100 people. I went to a one-room school for my first 6 grades and am still amazed that my teacher was able to make certain that we all had a good and well-balanced education.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about keeping senior centers focused on all seniors. Sometimes the senior center industry focuses only on the oldest seniors and neglects the younger part of the senior population. More commonly the young seniors get the attention at the expense of the elders of the population. I concentrate on trying to provide a balance so that all 5 decades of seniors are having a healthy and educated community that supports each other.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy word games, card games and computer games. I enjoy time outside and finding new adventures with my friends and children.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I enjoy making a difference. Spending time enriching a seniors life makes my heart happy.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
My daughter’s house. I loves spending time with her and her boyfriend and with Max (her fur baby)
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue a career in Parks and Recreation?
I would only encourage someone to pursue Parks and Rec if they put a high priority on serving others and having a good time while doing it. It is an extremely rewarding career that will enrich your life while you are enriching other’s lives.
