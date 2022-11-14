Cleve Ryan grew up in Texas and has been coaching basketball at The Colony High School for 22 years, serving 19 years as the head boys basketball coach.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Denton where both of my parents were in education. I have been married for 27 years and we have two grown children, Kennedy and Grayson.
How many years have you been The Colony High School's head boys basketball coach?
This is my 19th year as the head boys basketball coach at TCHS. I was also here for 3 years as an assistant coach and I got to work with my mentor coach Tommy Thomas, who continues to stay a part of our program.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I really enjoy the fellowship that I get to have with so many great students and faculty at our school.
Who or what inspires you?
Some of the players that I have coached over the years that continue to stay plugged into our program inspire me to keep coaching and building relationships. I have also been blessed to have some really great coaches that I have worked with over the years that continue to keep in touch.
How did you know being a coach was something you wanted to pursue?
My father was a football coach growing up and at first I did not think I wanted to pursue coaching. I wanted to do something that made money. After trying several different things and listening to some other people’s advice, I decided to give coaching a try and I am thankful that I did.
What are you passionate about?
My Faith, family, and basketball. Great when you get to have all three areas overlap in my life.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I love being either at home with my family or up at TCHS gym.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spending time with family which usually involves food or anything outdoors.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a coach?
Follow what you are passionate about. It is not an easy job, but the relationships you get to make over the years are worth it.
What is your favorite memory from being a coach?
I have been blessed with so many great memories in coaching and in those close games when we were able to come out with the victory, but some of the best ones are made off the court when you get to see your players succeed in life.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
