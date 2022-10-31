Lakeside Profile 1030.jpg
Courtesy of Coby Pait

Coby Pait has been teaching at BB Owen Elementary for eight years, specializing as a resource teacher and ensuring all new special education teachers are trained. Pait loves to sing, spend time with her kids, and enjoys napping.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments