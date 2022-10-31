Coby Pait has been teaching at BB Owen Elementary for eight years, specializing as a resource teacher and ensuring all new special education teachers are trained. Pait loves to sing, spend time with her kids, and enjoys napping.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a product of The Colony public schools (Class of 2008!) and the University of North Texas. This is my eighth year in education, and I have spent all of that time as an SDI (Specially Designed Instruction)/Resource teacher at BB Owen Elementary. I have wanted to be a teacher since I was a first grader at Morningside Elementary – I used to play “teachers” with my best friend and I just never grew out of it! I have two kids, Riley (7) and Emma (2), and we live here in The Colony, just a short walk from the house I grew up in.
What do you do in your role as Special Education Team Lead for BB Owen Elementary?
As the Lead Special Education Teacher, I am expected to be a role model of professionalism and a mentor to the special educators on our campus. I am responsible for ensuring that all new special education teachers are trained in procedures and policies to help them perform in their positions efficiently. I also help disseminate updates from the district Special Education Department to our staff. In my position as a teacher, I am responsible for helping design individualized education plans for students with exceptionalities and carrying out any accommodations our students need to fill any gaps they have in academics, behavior, or social skills.
What is your favorite part about working in The Colony?
I love the sense of community in our city. I feel like I belong at BB Owen, and have close relationships with many of my teacher friends. Our school community is like a family. But in talking with other teachers from other schools in The Colony, many say the same thing about their own school communities. I think that speaks to the commitment we have in our city of building and maintaining positive relationships – not just in schools, but throughout The Colony.
What are you passionate about?
I love to sing. I was in choir at Griffin Middle School and in the Tempo show choir at TCHS. I thought about trying to sing professionally, but teaching is where my heart is. I enjoy listening to music with my students and my own children. We had socially-distanced “Dance Party Friday” in my class last year as a way to infuse some fun into our COVID-era school routine.
Who or what inspires you?
My mom has always been a source of inspiration for me – she is independent, intelligent, and unfailingly kind. She is the kind of person I always wanted to be. I also constantly find myself in awe of my fellow educators at BB Owen, as well. Our staff work so hard to make sure that our students’ needs are met. As a Title I campus, our students come to us with a variety of needs that need to be met on a daily basis for them to be successful. The teachers I work with put in 100% of their effort every day, collaborating, communicating with each other, reflecting on their teaching… all for the betterment of our students and community.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
Most often, you’ll find me at Chick-fil-a watching my kids play on the playground. My son likes to wear his Spiderman Halloween costume in the play area and entertain the other kids by showing off his Spidey-moves. We also have had a lot of fun exploring Scheels – the candy shop, the Ferris Wheel, and the aquarium. We also spend a lot of time in the spring & summer at Kids’ Colony, and we had a blast at the new Splash Pad.
How did you know you wanted to be a special education teacher?
I actually did not know that I wanted to be a special education teacher. I always wanted to teach first or second grade, but when I heard there was an opening in special education at a TC school, I knew it would be a great fit. I worked with our K-2 students that first year and really fell in love with teaching these kids. The job itself can be so challenging at times, but I LOVE the students. It is such a reward to watch them grow. I am in a unique position to be able to work with some of these students for several years and get to see their successes across all of that time.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Quite honestly, I love to nap. As a mom, sleep is a hot commodity! I also enjoy helping my son practice his soccer skills in our backyard, and I am currently teaching him to solve Sudoku puzzles. My daughter is obsessed with Disney princesses, but specifically with Elsa from "Frozen." We do a lot of singing songs from the movies and playing dress-up.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I have read “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen and “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger more times than I can count. I also love to read the works of Shel Silverstein to my kids.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to pursue education as a career?
Be prepared to commit to continued learning for the span of your career. As important as it is to impart knowledge to our students, it is also paramount to participate in training, go to conferences, meet with and observe other teachers – all to make us better teachers for our students. Also, remember that teaching is a challenging profession, but there are few careers that are this genuinely rewarding and fulfilling. One of my students asked me this week, “Why did you become a teacher?” and I told him, “Because I like being a helper. I love to help you [students] and it makes me so happy when you learn something new.” There’s nothing quite like building a kid up and seeing them feel like they can do things that once seemed impossible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.