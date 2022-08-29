Jackie Kopsa, The Colony Profile

Jackie Kopsa has been employed with The Colony full-time since 2002, but even before that, her first job with Parks and Recreation in The Colony was as a part-time rec leader while she was in college.

 Photo Provided

Jackie Kopsa has been employed with The Colony full-time since 2002, but even before that, her first job with Parks and Recreation in The Colony was as a part-time rec leader while she was in college.

Kopsa also spent a few summers serving as the Kidz Kamp director. Her first full-time role was as the Athletics Coordinator, and she started her job the same day that The Colony broke ground on construction for the Five Star Complex. After that, Kopsa moved into a hybrid role working with the park maintenance division so that she could learn other aspects of the department. This led to her next move as the Parks Manager, where I served until recently being promoted to the Community Services Director role. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments