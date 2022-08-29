Jackie Kopsa has been employed with The Colony full-time since 2002, but even before that, her first job with Parks and Recreation in The Colony was as a part-time rec leader while she was in college.
Kopsa also spent a few summers serving as the Kidz Kamp director. Her first full-time role was as the Athletics Coordinator, and she started her job the same day that The Colony broke ground on construction for the Five Star Complex. After that, Kopsa moved into a hybrid role working with the park maintenance division so that she could learn other aspects of the department. This led to her next move as the Parks Manager, where I served until recently being promoted to the Community Services Director role.
Let's visit with Jackie Kopsa in this week's Community Spotlight:
Tell us a little more about yourself.
I can honestly say that the City of The Colony and its citizens have played a large part in shaping the person I have grown to become, and I love that about this community. Personally, I am married with two pretty cool kids who have learned to embrace the parks and rec lifestyle.
What do you do as the Community Services Director?
My job is to oversee the overall operations of the Parks and Recreation Department. It is the greatest job! We get to provide services to all facets of our community. In The Colony’s park system, we have over 30 miles (and growing) of trails in the community, athletic complexes, parks, playgrounds, lakeside recreation, facilities and activities for seniors and aquatics, programming and space at the Rec Center for people to learn new skills or recreate on their own, a dog park for our four legged friends, a skate park, and we recently opened a new splash park. We truly strive to address the wants and needs of the entire community. In addition to that, I get to oversee the continued development of recreational amenities in The Colony through the Community Development Corporation, where we put sales tax dollars directly back into the community to enhance the overall quality of life for everyone. It is an amazing responsibility and I take it very seriously. I have been invested in this community for a very long time and I am honored to get to continue to serve.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
Lately, like a lot of people, I have been spending a lot of time exploring and getting to know Grandscape. It’s very cool to have such a unique development in our community and my family and I have enjoyed exploring all there is to offer throughout the development. We can always find something fun or interesting to do, and my son loves the Ferris wheel!
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about people. I am a person who thrives off of the energy that I get from interactions with people. Even when I am not at work I am usually surrounded by people, whether at one of my son’s sporting events, or volunteering at my kids’ schools. I love to spend time getting to learn about as many different people as possible.
Did you always know you wanted to work in government? Why or why not?
It’s funny because when I was very young several of the people I was closest to all worked a government job in some capacity. So from a young age I assumed that when you became an adult you were just supposed to get a government job! It wasn’t until I was much older that I realized I had a choice! But even after I knew I had a choice, I always knew that I was going to be in a position of service. I enjoy working with and serving others. I was a student council kid in school, so I guess government has really been in my blood for as long as I can remember. I admit though that finding my place in parks and recreation was a total accident. I didn’t know it was possible to serve people in this capacity, and now I can’t imagine doing anything else.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love working with people. I enjoy that in this job we get to work with all ages and types of people. There is always something that can be learned from every interaction, whether it is at an event for kids or a meeting with local business leaders. Everyone has a unique insight and view of the world. I get to help them recreate, and as we have learned through the past couple of years, recreation is very important to maintaining overall health and wellness. I love that I get to be a part of something so vital.
What advice do you have for our readers who may want to work in government?
I have found that the most important trait I should have in order to be successful in my position is a strong desire to serve. Working in public service requires me to prioritize my own wants and opinions second to those of the masses. It can be difficult to put your own needs behind the needs of others, and for that reason, public service isn’t necessarily the best career choice for everyone. I have found that the most successful leaders I have met are all passionate about service, and live it in every aspect of their lives. If you have a strong desire to serve your community and directly contribute to the overall quality of life of the general public then consider a job in government. We are always looking for the next great public servant!
What are your hobbies?
I have a wide range of things I enjoy. Most of my downtime is spent following my kids to their various events and I have to say I’m proud to be the mom of two over-scheduled kids! When I am not at a youth hockey game or the dance studio though, I enjoy spending time watching professional and collegiate sports and listening to live music. I’m also a huge musical theater fan and have easily been to over 100 shows. When I’m not doing any of those things, you can usually find me curled up in a chair reading a book.
What inspires you?
I am inspired by achievement. I LOVE the feeling that comes from witnessing someone achieve a goal that has come through consistent effort. I’ve been able to watch my kids put themselves into some pretty uncomfortable situations in an effort to grow, and seeing them achieve their goals is amazing. It is the same at work, when I see someone on our team complete a challenging certification, or watch a kid in one of our programs rise to the challenge of competition, or witness someone who is afraid of water learn to swim. It inspires me to keep growing and learning.
What is the most rewarding part about your job?
At the end of every day, I can see a direct result of the work we do in our department. Our team works tirelessly to ensure that we are providing the best possible services to our citizens, and it provides a daily, tangible product. The most rewarding part of my job is seeing the benefit that we get to provide to our community.
