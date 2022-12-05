Lakeside profile 124.jpg

John McConnell with Officer Brian Lee. 

 Courtesy of John McConnell

John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.

In 2023, the organization is working toward getting the police department the newest mascot to replace McGruff the Crime Dog. Members of the organization have also donated a $10,000 milestone donation and if the community is interested in getting involved or learning more about the organization, visit https://linktr.ee/TheColonyCPAA.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

