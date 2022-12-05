John McConnell is president of The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA), which was officially formed in 2016. To date, the organization has fundraised over $50,000 for the department, which has helped cover things that officers needed. TCCPPA has also helped update the police department gym, providing special rowers and elliptical bikes to help the officers stay as fit as they can during COVID.
In 2023, the organization is working toward getting the police department the newest mascot to replace McGruff the Crime Dog. Members of the organization have also donated a $10,000 milestone donation and if the community is interested in getting involved or learning more about the organization, visit https://linktr.ee/TheColonyCPAA.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is John McConnell and I'm a Texas transplant from Florida. I have lived here in the Dallas area for the past 22 years and we love it. We moved to The Colony 20 years ago and we are proud to call The Colony our home.
How did you get involved with TCCPAA?
So, the name of the organization is The Colony Citizens Police Alumni Association (TCCPAA). I know that this is a mouthful, but this is set at the state level. My first step in getting involved was reaching out to Officer Brian Lee asking about starting a crime watch program in our neighborhood. Brian asked if I was interested in a program that they ran twice a year called The Colony Citizen Police Academy (CPA) and I said why not. Understand up until this point I never spoke to or met any of our officers. I took the class which was free and took 10 weeks to complete. I graduated from class #34 in Nov. 2015 with 20 others. This was the start of TCCPAA and a large portion of the members from class #34/#35 are still members today.
What do you do in your role as president of the organization?
My primary role is to conduct our monthly meetings, fundraise for the things our officers and department need, and to be a bridge between the community and our PD. Our members are involved daily with our officers and department and sometimes help with community events, drug take back, house watches, patrol, and other things.
What do you do outside of serving as president for the TCCPAA?
I work at the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson, I've been doing IT for over 25 years and I'm also a community leader in the Virtualization space (DFW VMUG group with over 3,000 members).
Who or what inspires you?
Many people do and I have met many. Currently, it's been our officers who, in the face of many political climate changes, still wake up each and every day and put their uniforms on, and go to work to protect our community. I know over the past few years police officers have been picked apart due to bad decisions and policies. I can't speak for all departments but working with many of our officers in the last few years has given me a better perspective of TCPD and I've not met one (not one) that has had a bad chip on his/her shoulder. They all come in with a sense that they are protecting our community and making a difference. It has been an honor to meet, fundraise, and cheer them on when so many wanted to defund the police. When was the last time you took a few minutes out of your day to thank one of our officers for keeping us safe? I can tell you our members do it daily. I think this helps our officers not to succumb to all of the social media noise.
What are you passionate about?
Our community, our city, our elected city officials, and of course our PD. I learned a long time ago you can complain and moan about theft, porch pirates, and the crime rate in The Colony or you can get involved. See something, say something!
What is your favorite part about the TCCPAA?
Our community and our officers. Before I started with TCCPAA, I was only focused on my family and my job. Not that they are not at the top of my list still but through volunteerism, I have found a way to give back to our officers, department, and community. I can't say this enough, get involved! I also want to say that because of this group I have met some great community members that are like-minded from all walks of life. I have had the opportunity to meet many of our officers and spend some quality time with them and I hope to let them know that our community cares for them.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I think The Colony has a ton of options to spend your time. I think we have a wonderful community library, a great rec and a senior center. I also think Grandscape offers so many options for family and friends to meet and have fun. It would be hard for me to narrow it down to just one place as The Colony has so many great places and the city is continuing to build on this yearly.
What are your hobbies?
Well, being in IT as a career has its own lifelong learning path so a ton of my time is consumed with keeping current in technology. But I was introduced to home brewing many years ago and was a competition coordinator for the North Texas Home Brew Association for a bit. Great bunch of guys and gals. This was early when the DFW area did not have as many tap houses as they do today. I'm also still a work-in-progress amateur bagpiper but hope to find more time to play as I get closer to retirement.
What would you say is your proudest accomplishment?
I would have to say my family. It's always been at my core and has been my moral compass. My wife Tammy and I will be celebrating our 35-year anniversary this year and like all marriages, it's been full of ups and downs but my family has always been at the core. I've been blessed to raise two daughters and one son and now five grandkids. I know it sounds simple but what more can you ask for coming out of a pandemic and having your family healthy when so many lost so many family members during COVID.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
