Noelle Roseberry has been working in a library since she was just 17 years old, surrounding herself with more than just books and finding fulfillment in interacting with the community around her.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I've been working for The Colony Public Library for a little over six years now and have been a resident for about seven years. Working for The Colony has definitely led me to appreciate living here even more. I’m a quiet person by nature but being a library employee has given me a unique opportunity to develop a closer relationship with this community that may not have been possible otherwise.
How did you find yourself working for the library?
I was hired for my first library position when I was only 17 years old and still a high school student. My primary job duty at the time was to shelve children’s books on weeknights after school. However, I quickly came to appreciate that the library really does so much more than books. Libraries serve as hubs for the community. It’s a place to meet with a study group, create a resume on the computer, attend a family event, and so much more. So for me as a library employee, being able to help people in need get connected with the wide variety of resources they need is just something that has become ingrained on who I am as a person. So once I was in college, pursuing my Masters in Library Science seemed like the only clear career choice. I can’t imagine doing anything else.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping others and learning – and often those two go hand-in-hand. There’s so much that I’ve learned just from answering reference questions from the public! It can be difficult to navigate reliable information sources in the digital age, where information can be found very quickly but is often hard to verify. Being able to help bridge that gap and guide people to the right path to find the information they need is something librarians are uniquely positioned to do. I think it’s more important than ever now.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I LOVE seeing people discover (or rediscover) the library for the first time and realize we really do offer more than just books! We have a play area for small kids, computers for public use, and areas to just sit and relax. As staff, this means we also get to interact with so many different members of the community because we offer such a wide range of services. It’s always very fulfilling to be able to make so many different connections in a single day.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I love spending time outdoors and exploring nature trails so I am frequently out on the Shoreline Trail with my two huskies. I love that The Colony has so much green space and I can enjoy these spaces without venturing too far from home. Lately I’ve also been checking out a lot of the new businesses opening in Grandscape. I moved here right around the time the construction for Nebraska Furniture Mart first began and it’s been exciting to see the way that whole area has come to life. We’re a relatively small community, but there’s still so much life here!
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by seeing people learn new things and adapt to new information. We live in a world that is constantly evolving so it’s uplifting to see those around us being able and willing to confront those changes. Especially as someone who believes we spend our whole lives learning and absorbing new information, there is nothing more inspiring than seeing others embrace this, no matter how old or young.
What are your hobbies?
First and foremost, I love spending time outdoors, walking, exploring and playing with my dogs. If I have downtime at home I’m normally reading or drawing.
What is your favorite memory from working in The Colony?
I think definitely my favorite memories are those when we’ve helped out with big city events. Just this last summer, we were part of a summer kickoff event for our Summer Reading Challenge out at Lions Club Park. It’s great to be able to be outdoors and connect with the community in a fun, interactive environment like that. There’s just so much energy that comes with those sort of events.
What are some of your favorite books?
I read a lot of different genres, including a lot of nonfiction and graphic novels, so it’s hard to pinpoint one particular book as being a favorite! Among my favorite authors, however, are Neil Gaiman and Steven King.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a librarian?
I think the key is to have a genuine desire to help people and respond to the community’s needs, even when those needs may not fully match your own. Since librarians are normally in public-facing positions, it’s also important to have good customer service skills and to be open to having conversations with your library patrons. Sometimes it can be difficult for patrons to explain exactly what they’re looking for and the librarian needs to be able to listen carefully and also ask the right questions in order to pinpoint exactly what they need. You also have to be willing to set aside your own preferences as much as possible and do your best to be a neutral and unbiased source of information. Like any public servant position, being a librarian requires you to put the community’s needs above your own which can be challenging, but also very rewarding.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.