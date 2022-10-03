Rick De La Cruz is the Community Resource Officer for The Colony. He served in the military for 29 years and became a police officer eight years ago, enforcing the law and being involved in the community ever since.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Officer Rick De La Cruz. My wife, Blanca and I have been married for 27 years and we have three kids together. We have two boys ages 22 and 21 and our daughter is 18 years old. I come from a military family, both my parents served in the military, and my wife's father also served.
Where are you from and what drew you to The Colony?
I was born and raised in San Antonio. I moved to the DFW area in 1988 along with my parents. After my wife and I married, we moved to The Colony in 1997 while I was still active duty Army stationed at the Joint Reserve Base, Grand Prairie. My wife and I were expecting our first child and decided to raise a family in The Colony.
How long have you been with The Colony Police Department?
I have worked for the police department for eight years. I was hired in December of 2014 and graduated from the police academy in May of 2015. I was assigned to night shift Patrol and bike patrol for two and a half years before being transferred to the professional standards division as the community resource officer (CRO) in September of 2018. I am also the public information officer (PIO) for the department. I am a member of the TCPD Honor Guard and The Mobile Field Force (MFF) for the Police Department.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about serving others. When I was 18 years old I enlisted and served in the United States Army. For the next 29 years in service, I was deployed six times to serve my country. Operation Desert Storm in 1991, Bosnia in 2000, White Sands 2002, Egypt 2005, Iraq in 2009 and Afghanistan in 2012. I loved serving my country while I was in the military. Now as a police officer, I enjoy serving my community, the city and its residents.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
My favorite place in The Colony is Stewart Park. My wife and I love to be on the lake with our ski boat, and kayaks. We love to swim, fish, and boat on the lake with family and friends.
How did you know being a police officer was something you wanted to pursue?
I served in the United States Army for 29 years. It was when I deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, which got me interested to become a police officer. My unit’s mission was to work with the Afghanistan Uniform Police (AUP) and the Afghanistan Border Patrol (ABP) during military operations. After my mission was over and I returned home, I decided to apply to become a police officer in the city of The Colony. I always told my wife, if I ever became a police officer, it would be for the city I lived in.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by both the people and the organization of The Colony Police Department. The officers and the department are always striving to improve the quality of life within our city and community. Our leadership in our department is second to none. The training our officers attend and receive are by the best instructors in North Texas. I truly believe we have a great relationship and partnership with our community by providing programs and opportunities to show them how dedicated we are to provide the best police service to our community.
What is your favorite part about what you do?
My favorite part about my job is working and conducting all the great programs TCPD offers to our community. National Night Out (NNO), Citizens Police Academy (CPA), Teen Academy, Honor Guard Ceremonies, public speaking to all our schools (Elementary, Middle and High Schools), Local Churches, City Officials, and the Grandscape events.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I like to play golf, travel, ride my Harley Davidson motorcycle, and saltwater fishing. Hanging out around the house with my wife and three dogs is fun too.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a police officer?
My advice for any future police officer to be prepared to work hard every day. Being a police officer is a demanding job and a big responsibility. Your duties will require you to be physically fit, educated, and have a high work ethic. Always remember officer safety and the safety of others and never violate anybody's civil rights when you enforce the laws. Get involved with the community. Join department programs that let you interact with the citizens in the community. Remember those things and you will be a great police officer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.