Memorial Day is around the corner on Monday, May 30, and hundreds of people will flock to lake towns like Little Elm and The Colony to celebrate.
Both municipalities will be closed on that day (as will most workplaces in that it is traditionally a three-day weekend), but the below facilities and activities will be available to residents and out-of-towners alike.
Cottonwood Creek Marina - Little Elm
This marina will almost definitely be crowded with boaters and picnickers, but the demand is there for good reason: this 25-acre park and marina includes ample space for boating, picnic tables and a verdant hiking trail that is one mile from Eldorado Parkway but feels further away.
If you do not have a boat in your possession, rentals are provided at Cottonwood Creek Boat Rentals, but the Memorial Day-induced surge in demand may affect their availability.
Little Elm Park/The Cove at the Lakefront - Little Elm
On the opposite side of Eldorado Parkway is Little Elm Park and the nearby Cove at the Lakefront.
Like Cottonwood Park, Little Elm Park also experiences high demand every Memorial Day, and for similar reasons. Little Elm Park has a sizable playground and a beach area unfettered by boats. But if boating is something you desire, a boat ramp is available at the park (fees apply.)
Adjacent to Little Elm Park is The Cove at the Lakefront, an indoor water park with a retractable roof.
Grandscape - The Colony
For those looking to observe Memorial Day the way it was originally intended to be, The Colony's Grandscape development is hosting a more somber event honoring and remembering service members who died in the line of duty.
The American Legion Post 21 will officiate the remembrance ceremony, and an "honor and remember" chalk wall will be available for visitors to leave messages honoring those who died.
There will also be live music at the event, with a moment of silence being scheduled between artists' sets.
The observance will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hidden Cove Park - The Colony
Nestled between The Colony and Frisco is Hidden Cove Park and Marina, which offers boat/jet ski rental services, restaurants, an RV park, cabins, bunkhouses and more.
The 470-acre park also includes a hiking trail.
Stewart Creek Park - The Colony
The Colony's Stewart Creek Park offers similar amenities as Hidden Cove Park, but with more of an emphasis on beach-related activities. Like Little Elm Park, Stewart Creek Park has a boat ramp, but one that is considerably separate from the beach.
