Metro Relief board

Bryan Doyle, Metro Relief’s new director of development.

 Courtesy of Metro Relief

Metro Relief, a non-profit organization focused on helping people experiencing homelessness, announced the addition of Bryan Doyle to their executive team. Doyle will serve as the Director of Development for Metro Relief, Inc., bringing 34 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to the team.

Doyle started his career in the United Kingdom before moving to Africa, Europe and eventually settling in Texas in 2007. His extensive expertise has led him to craft projects in over 40 countries worldwide, including international partnerships focused on poverty engagement, homelessness, education, refugee care and justice initiatives.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments