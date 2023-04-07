Metro Relief, a non-profit organization focused on helping people experiencing homelessness, announced the addition of Bryan Doyle to their executive team. Doyle will serve as the Director of Development for Metro Relief, Inc., bringing 34 years of experience in the nonprofit sector to the team.
Doyle started his career in the United Kingdom before moving to Africa, Europe and eventually settling in Texas in 2007. His extensive expertise has led him to craft projects in over 40 countries worldwide, including international partnerships focused on poverty engagement, homelessness, education, refugee care and justice initiatives.
With a background as an ordained pastor, volunteer coordinator, executive director, and development director, Doyle is skilled in leadership, communication, organization, resource development and strategic planning. He is also known for his visionary communication skills, bringing benefit to Metro Relief as they continue to pursue their mission of helping people experiencing homelessness get off the streets through an all mobile, person-centered, and solution-first approach.
"Bryan Doyle brings a dynamic to Metro Relief that is energetic and creative,” said Charlie Leavitt, Executive Director of Metro Relief. “We are beyond excited for what lies ahead for our friends on the street. These things we do, that others may live, will only increase."
Doyle’s education qualifications include Gethsemane College and the Baptist Theological College of Southern Africa. He is a native of Britain and is married to South African native, Tracy. Together, they have three grown children, Shannon, Kayleigh, and Calvin.
Metro Relief has been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth homeless population for 11 years, utilizing a relief bus and eight mobile case managers to provide case management where people live. With Bryan Doyle now on board, the organization is poised to continue making a significant impact in the lives of people experiencing homelessness.
The nonprofit is committed to seeing a decrease in homelessness through their solution finding approach, ensuring that the homeless get the personalized care and resources that they need.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.