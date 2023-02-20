When Michelle Tell was in middle school, she used to ride her bike to a senior living community in Houston and hang out with the people there. Tell said she’s always loved hanging out with older people and turned her passion into a career as the Programs Lead for The Colony’s Community/Senior Center. When she’s not working, Tell can be found spending time with her family, reading, snuggling with her dogs, or watching the Houston Astros.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Houston and moved to this area in 1997 when I met my husband (boyfriend then) who lived in Dallas. We bought our first house together in The Colony in 2000 and have lived here ever since. We have two daughters, Hannah is 19 and attends American University in Washington D.C. and Naomi is 17 and is a junior at TCHS. We also have two big dogs whom we adore.
What do you do in your role as Programs Lead for The Colony's Community/Senior Center?
We are only six employees strong, so everyone does a little bit of everything. But aside from making coffee and cleaning up messes, I teach chair exercise, facilitate the caregivers support group and the book club and plan the health fair every year. I am also the resident joke teller and love to make our members laugh.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Putting smiles on faces. I want our center to be a safe space to come into and leave all the ugliness in our world outside. My single goal every day is to make sure everyone has fun.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
I actually like hanging out at the senior center, but I also enjoy walking around the Grandscape with my family on pretty days or just spending time at home.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I am an avid book reader. I like Diana Gabaldon, Colleen Hoover, Mitch Albom, Taylor Jenkins Reid and many others. My all time favorite movie is “Forrest Gump.”
What are you passionate about?
So many things. I can really get worked up! But it all boils down to treating one another with kindness and compassion.
Who or what inspires you?
My children! They are both so compassionate and giving they put me to shame!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Spend time with my family, read and snuggle with my dogs and watch the Houston Astros. I’m a big baseball fan.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I think my legacy is my daughters and the life they lead to make the world a better place.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
