The Colony Cares Tool Lending Program
Courtesy of the city of The Colony

Ever do handy work in your home, only to realize you need to make a quick run to the hardware story to acquire a part you'll never use again? Or maybe you don't have a lawnmower, and you don't want to pay a lawn care service just to remain in good standing with your HOA.

Or perhaps you're in a financial bind that makes procuring the right tools difficult for whatever project or task needs to be done. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments