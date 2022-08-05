Ever do handy work in your home, only to realize you need to make a quick run to the hardware story to acquire a part you'll never use again? Or maybe you don't have a lawnmower, and you don't want to pay a lawn care service just to remain in good standing with your HOA.
Or perhaps you're in a financial bind that makes procuring the right tools difficult for whatever project or task needs to be done.
These are the common household encumbrances that inspired The Colony Community Outreach Director Danny Dill to start The Colony Cares' Tool Lending Program, which is nearing its fourth year of existence.
The program is self-explanatory: residents of The Colony can arrange an appointment to borrow tools, which they will be allowed to use for two business days for free. The tools, which include lawnmowers, ladders, power tools and other things, are even delivered to applicants' houses by Dill personally.
A former police officer in Chicago, Dill was inspired to help start the program during his work as a code enforcement officer for the city.
“A lot of the things I saw and heard when I was a code officer is, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do the work that you need me to do. I just don’t have the equipment,’ or, ‘The equipment I had busted. But if I had it, I would certainly do it.’ And that always resonated with me as a code officer,” Dill said. "How can we be more proactively helpful to our community without (…) adding to the financial difficulties when they’re already having an issue?”
When discussing the idea of the program with current Deputy City Manager Joe Perez in 2018, Dill wanted the program to be an effective resource, but at the same time, did not want it to cost taxpayer money, so he sought grants from private companies such as Wal-Mart and Home Depot and accepted private donations from residents.
When the Tool Lending Program first launched, the positive results were apparent, Dill said.
“It had just literally took off like a shot,” said Dill. “The code chases from the code officers went down.”
Even more astonishing, damage or loss of tools has seldom happened, even as appointments have increased in number over the years.
The program encountered considerable growth its first year, but Dill contends that the start of the COVID-19 pandemic brought it to a new frontier.
“[The beginning of] COVID was the perfect storm for us,” he recalled. “People were cooped up at home; they were bored. They saw they could use some maintenance on their house, and I literally almost doubled our numbers.”
Amid this upward trajectory, Dill said The Colony Cares is looking to expand its tool inventory and even have a manned brick-and-mortar location where residents can come and obtain tools on a walk-in basis.
Furthermore, the program continues to work in conjunction with the city's Volunteer Assistance Program, which Dill is also involved in. Under this program, Dill and other city staff members and volunteers assist homeowners in The Colony with free house repairs and minor construction projects.
But even so, the scope of these city resources continues to increase with Dill wearing many hats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.