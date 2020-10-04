Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 13-30. One of the local elections is The Colony City Council, Place 3, where incumbent Brian Wade will face Megan Stoner and Robert Michelson. Below are their responses to a Q&A sent out by The Colony Courier-Leader.
Robert Michelson
IT manager
Number of years you have lived in the city: 5 years
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
The biggest issue facing The Colony is food insecurity. The Colony currently has the largest food insecurity population in Denton County. Families with children should not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. The number of families that have lost their jobs due to the pandemic has only worsened this issue. This problem also affects the city’s overall health and safety potentially leading to increased healthcare, more crime, etc. In resolution I would work with the city to improve existing programs, provide better communication to these families on what their options are and explore opportunities around food waste initiatives.
Why are you running for City Council?
I have been a volunteer throughout my life in one capacity or another and love being an active member of my community. I believe in supporting our community and enjoy doing it in a leadership role. To that end I want to have a voice and an impact within my city.
If elected, what areas would you encourage the city to focus on its spending?
I believe that all cities need to carefully balance the books investing in both long-term and short-term expenditures and returns. Without having all information and budgets in front of me I would say the city should focus on economic development. We are growing fast and we want to sustain that, but we also have neighborhoods that are struggling.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? If not, what would you do to ensure the city can handle the growth?
The Colony has been a residential community-oriented town and in recent years has experienced rapid growth in both residential and commercial building. I believe that the city has done a fair job at keeping up with its infrastructure to support this growth. The city could have rebuilt Main Street in advance of the residential boom that was expected.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/county?
1) As a very active board member for The Legends Homeowners Association I: challenge or scrutinize contracted rates, make decisions for the community, and having the largest budgeted responsibility, I enhance the beauty of community. In this role I also spend countless hours to assure that board is informed to make the best decisions for the community.
2) I am member of The Colony Technical Advisory Board. In this role I am informed of The Colony’s technical ongoings where I have the opportunity to give input on the technology used.
3) I volunteer for Habitat 4 Paws to help animals find homes.
4) As a veteran I have taken the opportunity to be with comrades as a member of the American Legion.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am the best candidate for this position because I have a unique blend of experience such as: leadership experience as a veteran, the many years in various homeowners’ associations and all the other volunteering that I do.
Megan Stoner
Marketing paid media manager
Number of years you have lived in the city: 8
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
This depends on who I speak with and their personal perspective, but one recurring topic that I’ve realized is valued by many of my neighbors is sustainability, and this is in all areas of life. When a new restaurant comes to town with no intention of recycling or utilizing biodegradable supplies, this affects us all. I want to help us look at our city through a more eco-oriented lens and recommend policy that reflects our collective stance on sustainability, in the present and for our future.
Why are you running for City Council?
Why not?
If elected, what areas would you encourage the city to focus on its spending?
Our city has had a very lucky year financially despite the pandemic. This puts us in an excellent position to think outside of the box, and potentially introduce new programs in the coming year. I’d initiate a bottle bill, an ISD annual clothing swap, and a circularity program that are deserving of financial consideration. I’d also love to discuss the available space left in our city and propose a community garden and farmer’s market.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? If not, what would you do to ensure the city can handle the growth?
The growth rate we’ve experienced and that is projected is
manageable. I would love to bring a voice to the table that speaks first about the environmental impact and overall contribution to sustainability that a new business or idea lends. It is monetarily and socially beneficial to consider green initiatives, particularly as we grow even more, and I can own this part of our collective voice.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/county?
I’m chairman of the Keep The Colony Beautiful board and helped us to secure a substantial beautification grant this year; I do weekly runs with my neighbors and pick up trash on Windhaven; I’ve hosted an annual local clothing swap since 2016; I rescue items from the dumpster and take them to Thrift Giant weekly, diverting hundreds of pounds of
waste from the landfill every year; and I’m training to be a CASA volunteer. I plan to add to these experiences in the coming months as I learn more about what our community needs. Meals on Wheels sounds like they have a shortage, so that might next. I’d also love to help our elderly and differently-abled community with outdoor odds and ends like fence repair and yardwork so they can avoid HOA fines.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I don’t know the other candidates, so I can’t tell you that I’m better than them. What I can say is that I am different. I think differently, I look different, and I definitely look at the world with what seems to be a vision. I want to share that with as many people as possible and hope that some of these ideas are valued, and can contribute to you and our community in a positive way. I’m a helper. I’m a doer. I’ve poured my own concrete so if I see a pothole, I am literally not afraid to get my hands dirty. I‘ll leave you with wise words my mom shared with me when I was young: There is no job too big or too small to give it your all. I’d be overjoyed to have the opportunity to give our community my all.
Brian R. Wade
Land surveyor, landscape architect
Number of years you have lived in the city: 18 yrs, 8 months
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Sustaining growth while managing standards and quality of life for residents. To sustain growth, I will continue to be open to developments that fit the city’s needs whether it’s on developed or undeveloped land. I will continue to work closely with Parks & Recreation to improve and update our parks and trail system while expanding along the lake and into the southern areas of The Colony (Place 3). Working closely with the city manager’s office, engineering and public works, updating our utilities and road infrastructure, I believe, is key to increasing the quality of life for each resident.
Why are you running for City Council?
I feel the city of The Colony needs strong leadership at the council level and with David Terre, Perry Schrag and the rest of the current council and mayor, I believe we have that strong leadership in place.
If elected, what areas would you encourage the city to focus on its spending?
Capital improvement projects such as improving roads, alleys, sidewalks and utilities and continue spending and upgrading on buildings and equipment on our first responders.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace?
Yes.
What is your history of community involvement in the city/county?
Along with serving as a city councilman for the past five-plus years, I served on the Planning & Zoning Commission for 12 years from 2002-2014 and the Parks and Recreation Board for a year and a half (concurrently) 2002-2004 before it was dissolved.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I believe with my experience with cities and municipalities in my professional career along with my experience with The Colony for the past 18 years I truly believe I am the best candidate for Place 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.