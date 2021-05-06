A new program is allowing consumers to try the technology first.
Try and Drive Alternative is a regional initiative managed by the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition that provides fleet managers and consumers the chance to borrow clean vehicle technologies, such as alternative fuel vehicles, for a trial period before making an investment.
Fleets and consumers are connected to participating technology providers via a directory maintained by DFW Clean Cities. Technologies listed in the directory include telematics, alternative fuel vehicles, alternative fueling infrastructure and more. The directory, more information about the program and how to be listed as a provider are available at www.nctcog.org/dfwtrydrive.
Vehicles and equipment can be borrowed for a single day, a week, or longer, depending on the arrangement with the vendor. This trial period can provide the opportunity for side-by-side comparisons with traditional equipment and ensure that operational needs can be met without a commitment to purchase.
By providing first-hand experiences with clean vehicle technologies, Try and Drive Alternative can play an important part in helping fleet operators see the benefits of these technologies with the hope of increasing their adoption and improving regional air quality. This effort is important because Dallas-Fort Worth is in nonattainment for ozone and is working to meet the federal government’s standards for the pollutant.
For more information on the DFW Clean Cities Coalition’s contributions to the effort to improve the region’s air, visit www.dfwcleancities.org.
