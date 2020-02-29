TCPD
Heather M. Goodwin, hgoodwin@starlocalmedia.com

In contrast to traditional warrant roundups, The Colony Municipal Court is offering an “Amnesty Program” now through March 13.

During this time, individuals with active warrants may come to the court  (5151 North Colony Blvd.) during normal business hours and setup payment plans for reduced amounts so that their warrants may be cleared without the fear of being arrested.

Between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 10, the court will have a walk-in docket for anyone with warrants that would like to speak with the judge.

In advance of the program’s 2020 launch, the court performed a mass-mailing for all outstanding warrants in its system. Currently there are over 3,500. The city is also making courtesy phone calls to inform individuals that they have outstanding warrants.

For more information, contact The Colony Municipal Court at 972-624-2200.

