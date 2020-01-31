Dog
Courtesy of The Colony Animal Shelter

The Colony has decided to provide another discount to its veterans and active military personnel – this time at the animal shelter.

During its recent meeting The Colony City Council agreed to allow an animal adoption fee waiver for veterans, an idea proposed by Animal Services Division Manager Mark Cooper.

This comes a few weeks after the council approved a utility bill reduction for veterans.

“We would mirror it exactly how the utility bills are set up,” said Joe Perez, director of community relations and programming. “We would require proof of military service, either a DD Form 214, military ID or something showing prior service or current service.”

“You can’t pick a more deserving group of people than folks who serve our country,” said Mayor Pro Tem David Terre.

New resident packet

The city recently completed its online version of its new resident packet.

The website includes information about utility billing, as well as trash, recycling and hazardous waste collection.

“In addition to giving people information on when to recycle, we’re giving them information on what to recycle, too,” said Blaine Crimmins, communications manager. “Dos and don’ts, making sure people know to keep the items clean and rinse them out before they recycle.”

Other pages include information on emergency services, such as ambulance subscription services, fire code, the use of residential fire pits and emergency preparedness.

The website includes information about permits, the city’s alarm ordinance and the house watch program.

It also includes phone numbers for various departments and agencies.

The website also provides information about the city’s amenities, such as a map that shows the locations of parks and trails.

The page went live Jan. 21.

“Kind of a one-stop shop for new residents,” Crimmins said.

