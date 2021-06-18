As food trucks are becoming more of “a thing” The Colony wants to make sure its ordinances don’t hamper the growing trend.
The city is considering amending its ordinance to allow for more flexibility when it comes to how long food trucks can operate.
Joe Perez, the city’s director of community relations, said some food truck vendors have inquired about having the ability to operate in the city for longer than they are allowed to now.
Currently food trucks are allowed at a specific location for three hours at a time unless they’re located within a planned development that allows them to be there longer. For example, Grandscape and The Truck Yard allows for a longer stay.
Perez said the ordinance allows the city manager to administratively permit a food truck to be at a location longer than three hours.
He also said a food truck operator can exceed the three-hour maximum if they’re part of a special event, including through HOAs.
“I think what the intent for what the ordinance originally was, for these mobile trucks that are going around at construction sites and things like that,” Perez said. “But now we’re starting to see more requests from these folks to set up in a shopping center or more commercial high traffic areas within the city.”
Perez said most of the inquiries have come from operators that are already permitted to operate at The Truck Yard but who want to be allowed to be located in other areas, too.
Council members said they are OK with extending the hours of operation, noting that the existing food truck vendors have already gone through the permitting process.
Perez said the ordinance doesn’t apply to food trailers, which don’t have a time or location restriction. Mayor Joe McCourry said the city needs to address the ordinance to make guidelines for food trucks and food trailers match. But he said he’s in favor of providing more flexibility for the hours of operation.
“These are actually gourmet trucks that are rolling up to businesses and selling some really fine food,” McCourry said. “This has now turned into an over $3 billion industry, and I think that we need to accommodate this accordingly.”
The council is expected to vote on an ordinance amendment at a future meeting.
