As communities continue to evolve so, too, do their libraries.
Megan Charters said that holds true in The Colony, and a newly adopted library strategic plan update shows what The Colony Public Library could offer in the next five years.
Charters, library director, and her team recently completed a community input initiative to find out what residents and town leaders want to see in the library in the coming years.
Feedback was solicited through online surveys, virtual forums and meetings with community groups and stakeholders.
“What do people want at The Colony Public Library, and what role do they want it to play in the community?” Charters said. “Most modern libraries are about more than just books now.”
Charters said some of the takeaways from the survey include the desire for more best-sellers, digital audio books and e-books, and meeting spaces and rooms.
She said people want more space for activities like early childhood programs, including Story Time, and arts and cultural programs for all ages.
“A lot of people are interested in digital media labs for things like Adobe Creative Cloud,” Charters said.
She said people want digital media/memory labs to do things like convert old VHS and other media to a digital format. And she said genealogy programs are desired as well.
Charters said there is also a want for the library to be a place for people to engage.
“People want a community where they know each other and have a place to connect,” Charters said. “They want to know what’s going on in their community.”
So will The Colony Public Library be able to offer these things?
“Over the next five years, hopefully yes,” Charters said.
She said within the strategic plan update there are six areas of focus, all of which include a need and an objective.
One goal is address facility space.
Regarding the facility space, the strategic plan states the current library is 15,266 square feet in size, which is a 31.7-percent space deficit. The plan states the facility should have 26,814 square feet at full build out when considering benchmark cities. When considering recommended standards from the Texas State Library, Texas Library Association and the National Institute of Building Services, the space should be between 28,452 square feet and 35,867 square feet, the plan stated.
It said the current facility is not large enough to accommodate outdoor space, meeting rooms and defined areas for people of all ages, things that were highly sought after in the survey.
The plan stated the library must be expanded and renovated or relocated to meet those demands.
For now, Charters said, the library’s goal is to “maximize the use of the current space and plan for future library space.”
Another goal is to foster community engagement through strategic partnerships and cultural and diverse programming.
“Survey responses indicated a desire for family-oriented and intergenerational programs and activities, expanded educational opportunities for adults, and a wide range of arts and cultural experiences for all ages,” the plan stated.
Another goal is learning and literacy. The plan states the library will strengthen existing programs and develop new ones to better provide information on school readiness, student learning, workforce development, sustainable livelihoods, physical and mental well-being, and aging well.
Equitable access will be addressed through more electronic resources and physical and digital materials for checkout and download, the plan stated, while ensuring they have a more broad appeal.
The plan stated the city will work to address library visibility concerns by more communication and marketing.
It states the library will continue to improve customer service through more staff development and allocation of staff resources.
Charters said the input was valuable in shaping the plan and the direction for the library going forward.
“This is the first time we’ve tried to look at this not from what we want inside the library,” Charters said, “but to how we can be a meaningful part of the community.”
