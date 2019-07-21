Shannon Stephens has been a member of The Colony Fire Department for 20 years. He has seen the city grow and has played a key role in the development for the upcoming Fire Station No. 4. Below, Stephens talks about his role with the fire department, how he got here and what he’s looking forward to once the new station opens.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
My father was in the United States Air Force, and I was fortunate to spend my childhood in many great places all over the world. The wonder years of my childhood were split between Berlin, Germany (in full swing of the Cold War) and Key West, Florida. We later spent time in the Washington D.C. area and ultimately settled in Greenville, Texas as my father transitioned to retirement and began working for defense contractors. What I do not have in permanent roots by growing up in a single place I make up for in life experiences by travelling and seeing the world in my youth. Growing up in proximity to the Berlin Wall was a profound experience. Seeing the effects of a dispiriting government and leadership on the East German people created a lasting impact on me. It produced a very profound sense of love and patriotism for our country. More importantly, it instilled a bedrock belief within me that government exist to support and protect the community it serves. This belief now serves as a constant compass for my role within the structure of our local government to serve the people’s best interest.
How long have you been in the fire service?
This July marks my 20th year with The Colony Fire Department.
How did you become interested in the fire service?
I became interested in the fire service by accident and circumstance actually. I wanted to follow my father’s footsteps and serve in the Air Force after high school. Upon acceptance to East Texas State University I submitted my application to the Air Force ROTC program only to be informed the program was being terminated at the campus due to defense reductions. I continued as a regular student for two years while working as a weekend night shift security guard at the hospital in Greenville. The Emergency Department was the only area of any action during the deep nights at a hospital, and I spent the majority of my time there. It was there that I was introduced to emergency services. Exploration of how fire departments and emergency agencies serve their community hooked me into the fire service immediately. I spent the next two years completing my EMT-Basic, EMT-Paramedic, and Firefighter certifications at Collin College and was extremely fortunate to get hired by The Colony upon graduation from the fire academy.
Is there a call you've gone on in your career that will always stand out?
There are many calls that will stand out for both the rest of my career and life. We most often provide our services at someone’s greatest time of need. There are many instances of profound joy and tragedy. They all create lasting impressions that shape who we are as public servants.
What are some of your roles as assistant fire chief?
My roles as the assistant fire chief are pretty broad as they cover all aspects of the operations of the fire department. These responsibilities include everything emergency incident related from the selection of quality personnel, design of apparatus, leadership to company and battalion level officers, and leadership at emergency incidents I respond to. There are many additional administrative responsibilities, which include the vital support to our operations ranging from financial management, personnel professional development, and future planning of the department.
What fascinates you the most about the new fire station?
The potential of the entire development that the firehouse is located in. There are so many great plans within the development that are going to put Firehouse No. 4 in a key position to provide a wide range of public safety to the community. There are many professional challenges ranging from multi-family residential to extremely large commercial occupancies all within the response area of the firehouse. It is going to be a very busy and rewarding place for our firefighters and paramedics to work out of.
What advice do you have for residents to keep their homes safe?
I have two pieces of advice actually. First and foremost, call us whenever you feel like you may need our help. We are here to serve you. Often times, the earlier we can arrive to your need the better the outcome. Secondly, working smoke detectors truly do make a difference in the event of a fire at your home. In situation to where seconds matter as they relate to your safety and protection of your property, early notification from a smoke detector is the easiest and most reliable step you can take within your home.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy time with friends and family as often as I can. I have many other hobbies and distractions. However, I try to never miss an opportunity to attend a family event or spend time with friends.
Favorite movie?
I know it is corny and I am subjecting myself to ridicule because of it, but my favorite movie is “Kingdom of Heaven.” The characters and era aside, the aspects of doing the right thing when it is not convenient or popular and protecting those that cannot do so for themselves resonate with me. I find myself a better person every time I watch it.
Who's your favorite team, and how will they do this year?
I love all of the Dallas teams, and am a fan of each. However, I have a special place in my heart for the Kansas City Chiefs. I loved watching Christian Okoye run through every defensive line when I first began watching football. The Chiefs have had marginal success ever since I was a kid. I love seeing them do well now and I hope that they have the Patriots and the rest of the AFC figured out after last season.
