Residents in The Colony can now take their love for the city to the game room.
Late for the Sky, a Cincinnati-based board game company, recently launched THE COLONY-OPOLY, a local version of the classic board game Monopoly.
The Colony is one of 106 cities in Texas that the company used as a game theme.
“We research several cities and communities around Texas to make a very localized game about a specific area,” said Bill Schulte, one of Late for the Sky’s co-owners. “We always make sure that the locals love their town before we take on a project. We try to make the content as authentic as possible. So, we are reaching as many people as we can.”
THE COLONY-OPOLY concept is the same as the original game. But instead of cashing in on owning property such as Boardwalk, New York Avenue and Marvin Gardens, the spaces feature locations specific to The Colony.
Those include Nebraska Furniture Mart, Latin Pig and Lewisville Lake.
“When we were doing our research we went to social media and wanted to see what kind of places were talked about,” said Michael Schulte, marketing manager for Lake for the Sky. “This was clearly editorial in nature. We didn’t reach out to anyone, we just wanted to see what was popular. People would identify with it more that way.”
The tokens are different, as well. Players won’t use a racecar, iron and thimble but rather items such as a pretzel, hand, heart, smile, gym shoe and a dog.
Michael Schulte said some of the other Texas cities they patterned a game after include Frisco, Plano and Allen.
He said most of the cities are smaller cities and not large metropolitan cities.
“That’s the point,” Michael Schulte said. “Big cities get a lot more attention. We find that the sales for the smaller cities are equal to those based on larger cities. Something like this in a small town is a big deal.”
THE COLONY-OPOLY is only sold at the Walmart in The Colony. Michael Schulte said the game hit the shelves earlier this month. And while he said it’s a great activity for families while they’re social distancing, he said it wasn’t created for the pandemic. In fact, he said COVID-19 delayed the game’s launch as it was originally set for March.
This isn’t the first time a company has made a Monopoly-type of game using The Colony as inspiration.
In 1984 “The Millionaire Game” was created with a similar concept and sold as a fundraiser by The Colony Chamber of Commerce.
Years later a game called The Colonyopoly was created by The Colony High School band’s booster club created.
