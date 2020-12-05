Lewisville ISD is considering a plan that would retire Stewart’s Creek Elementary School and send those students and staff to other campuses in The Colony.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers discussed the proposed boundary adjustment plan with a small group of parents Thursday night at The Colony High School.
Generally, the proposal calls for Stewart’s Creek students who live on the west side of FM 423, or Main Street, to go to Ethridge Elementary if approved by the School Board. Those living east of FM 423 would go to Peters Colony Elementary.
There’s also a small section of students currently zoned for Stewart’s Creek who live north of Sam Rayburn Tollway, south of Memorial Drive and east of S. Colony Boulevard. Those students would attend Morningside Elementary.
The new elementary school on Josey Lane, which will be a STEM Academy, would pick up students from Ethridge, Camey, Morningside and Peters Colony. Morningside would pick up some of Camey’s students.
Students living in the Hills of Kingwood subdivision would go from B.B. Owen Elementary to Hicks Elementary.
Rogers said the main reason the plan is being proposed is Stewart’s Creek enrollment numbers are down, and that trend is projected to continue.
According to the district, the capacity at Stewart’s Creek is 495 students, and its actual enrollment in 2014 was 453. That number has steadily decreased over the years to its current 260.
Rogers said this year’s number is “absolutely an anomaly” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But even without that, it would still be in the low 300s,” Rogers said. “It’s not efficient to have a school with 250 to 300 kids.”
Rogers said once a school reaches a certain enrollment figure they can receive a teacher for a specials class. He said that’s something Stewart’s Creek isn’t getting.
“We’re not providing some of the things we want to because of this model,” Rogers said.
Jeffrey Kajs, chief executive director of student support services, said the adjustment will help the schools receiving the Stewart’s Creek students.
“By retiring Stewart’s Creek, by adjusting the boundaries, the remaining The Colony elementary feeder schools are now a little healthier with their enrollment numbers,” Kajs said.
Rogers said another reason for the boundary adjustment is to address some cases where zones for the same school are in different parts of the city. In addition to Stewart’s Creek, Morningside and Peters Colony also have two separate zones.
Rogers said using FM 423 as a dividing point for those attending Ethridge and those attending Peters Colony or Camey makes sense. Currently those two zones straddle FM 423.
“Our purpose was to clean up the boundaries for the school district,” Rogers said.
He said this would help address an issue of the Stewart’s Creek students near Sam Rayburn Tollway having to travel so far to school.
“They have to go past Morningside and Peters Colony to get to Stewart’s Creek,” Rogers said.
Rogers said LISD is also exploring a boundary adjustment to populate the incoming STEM Academy on Josey Lane, which opens in August.
Some of the questions from the parents included what will happen to the current teachers at Stewart’s Creek. Rogers said they will have the opportunity to transfer to another nearby LISD campus.
“The staff has been guaranteed a job in LISD,” Rogers said.
Rogers said students who are rezoned for another campus but who want to go somewhere else can apply for a transfer through the open enrollment program. The transfer window runs from Jan. 25 to Feb. 19.
The LISD Board of Trustees will have a work session on the proposal Monday, and the district will have another informational meeting Dec. 10. The board is expected to vote on the boundary adjustment Jan. 11.
