The next election in The Colony is more than two months away, but for now it looks like the next mayor has already been determined.
Richard Boyer, the city’s mayor pro tem, did not draw an opponent for the mayor’s race in the Nov. 2 municipal election as the filing period came to a close Monday.
That means unless a write-in candidate enters the race – the deadline for that is 5 p.m. Friday – Boyer will be the city’s first leader in 12 years. He would take over for Joe McCourry, who announced last year that he isn’t seeking reelection after serving as The Colony’s mayor since 2009.
“It’s surprising, but I’m encouraged and excited about the future of the city,” Boyer said. “I’m excited that I can continue to serve the residents of The Colony like I have for the last 12 years. I’m surprised that I’m not opposed and that I’m not going through a full-fledged campaign. But I had a lot of support and a lot of excitement about my candidacy.”
Boyer was elected to Place 2 in 2009.
Boyer said many of his priorities as mayor will reflect those shared by his fellow council members.
“Public safety, increasing the amount we spend on streets, sidewalks and alleys, smart economic development and continuing to reduce the tax rate,” Boyer said. “That’s what the public can expect to see.”
There will, however, be contested races in two places. In Place 1 Judith Ensweiler, the membership director at The Colony Chamber of Commerce, will face Allen Harris, who works in information technology sales. They will be looking to fill the seat that will be vacated by Kirk Mikulec, who announced in May he will not seek reelection after serving on the council for 15 years.
In Place 2 Robyn Holtz, an insurance agent, will face Detrick DeBurr, a technical consultant to fill the seat left open by Boyer’s run for mayor.
