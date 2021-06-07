The Volunteers of America Classic – the only LPGA Tour event in Texas – has announced the speaker lineup for the third annual Women’s Leadership Summit presented by Versant Health to be held June 29.
The lineup includes keynote speaker Brandi Chastain, retired U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team member, accompanied by a segment with Jen Vescio, the gloabal head of business development for Uber. Prior to the keynote, guests will hear from expert panelists who will begin the discussion around the importance of building relationships.
“The diverse group of women in attendance will hear from speakers from a variety of backgrounds, each offering unique angles and anecdotes on relationship-building,” James Reid, CEO of Versant Health, said. “The past year has completely altered the way we engage with one another, but the importance and value of connecting with each other remains the same. We are proud to, once again, join the LPGA and the Volunteers of America Classic to host a powerful and meaningful summit.”
Other speakers include panelists Danielle Cooper, associate professor of management at the University of North Texas, and Carol Hines, senior corporate training manager at Versant Health.
Anyone can register to view the event online at no cost. Go to tinyurl.com/64nbtw79 to register.
The summit will take place at the Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
