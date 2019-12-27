Residents wishing to drop off Christmas trees for recycling may begin doing so through Jan. 12. The site is at the south end of the Public Services parking lot off of East Lake Highlands Drive, across from the Animal Shelter.
Signs will be posted directing residents to the site. Trees must have all lights, ornaments, tinsel and bases removed. No artificial or flocked trees.
Free compost will be available sometime in the spring on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring your own containers. Additional compost will also be available later in the year.
For information, call Environmental Services at 972-624-3131.
