While The Colony’s tax rate is a month away from being approved, the city is in line to have its 20th straight year of a rate decrease.
The proposed rate is $0.655 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the current rate of $0.66 per $100 valuation. In fact, over the last 19 years the city has typically dropped the rate by a quarter cent, but this year it’s proposing a half-cent decrease. Property tax bills could still be higher depending on property valuations.
The Colony City Council on Wednesday set the public hearing dates for the proposed tax rate for Aug. 18 and Sept. 1. The rate is expected to be voted on Sept. 15.
Council members and the city staff touted the city’s ability to consistently lower the rate over the years and still maintain good financial standing.
“There are some cities that are looking to raise their tax rates just because of poor planning on their part,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Richard Boyer said. “And the fact that we are able to do what we’ve done, and we’re looking at doubling the cut from what we’ve done in the past I think is a real statement for the way we do business and the way we have planned ahead.”
Tim Miller, assistant city manager, said had it not been for the council’s decisions to lower or maintain the tax rate over the last 19 years, residents would have paid approximately $10,000 more in taxes over that time frame.
“You have to look at the total amount instead of each year,” said Mayor Pro Tem David Terre. “By doing it consistently we have taken a lot off the taxpayer.”
Miller credited the consistent tax rate drop to the council’s willingness to bring in economic development so the city doesn’t have to rely as much on property taxes. He said the budget is between 17-20 percent property tax.
“Because you guys have been so aggressive on getting economic development over the last seven to 10 years, it has helped us greatly,” Miller said.
Miller said the proposed budget for 2020-21, however, is still unknown. Miller said with the pandemic the city doesn’t have certified property values yet. He said $2 billion of valuations are still under review. Because of that the budget will be presented at a future date, Miller said.
Miller said he projects approximately 30 percent of the $2 billion that is being reviewed would be waived or reduced. He said the city is projecting approximately a $5.3 million increase in property value revenue, including new construction.
“We’re going to pitch a very conservative capital (projects) budget,” Miller said. “And as those things get solidified in the future we will come back afterwards, if things turn out better than we thought, we’ll come back and ask for additional projects that can be funded.”
