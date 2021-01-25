This spring, Collin College is offering a FastTrack session which provides students with the opportunity to start classes on Feb. 15 and complete them by April 17, with certain classes ending two weeks later.
The spring FastTrack general education, or core, classes will be offered online. Students taking these classes will still have a spring break in March.
Students can select classes ranging from accounting to speech and move one step closer to their associate degrees and/or transfer the credits to area universities. One of the best features of these classes is that they include online student services, including access to libraries and math and writing centers all at Collin College’s affordable tuition.
Registration for spring FastTrack classes is now open for current students. New students should begin by applying for admission at collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions/. For additional information, including a class listing, visit collin.edu/academics/fasttrack/. For questions, email studentsuccess@collin.edu.
Collin College serves more than 58,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 100 degrees and certificates, including new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity degrees. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government and industry, providing customized training and workforce development.
For more information, visit collin.edu.
